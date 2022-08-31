The Sheridan City Council in May approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance for emergency medical services for the City. City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract was not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract. The City received three proposals; AMR, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service. City Administrator Stu McRae, at a recent City Council study session, recommended the City Council award the contract to Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service. Award of the EMS contract will be considered by the City Council at their next regularly scheduled business meeting. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provided details of the three proposals the City received.

