At Dolphin Club, swimmers remain unflummoxed by red tide

A swimmer breathes in between strokes at Aquatic Park in San Francisco Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Some swimmers continue to brave the waters of the Bay despite possible toxic effects from the recent algal bloom. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Although the algal bloom in the San Francisco Bay is now the largest, longest lasting and most deadly for fish on record — longtime swimmers at The City’s Dolphin Club maintain that an invigorating plunge outweighs possible toxic effects from the tainted water.

“The water looks fine, better than it has in two weeks,” said Dolphin Club member Ken Miller, a 65-year-old native San Franciscan who was heading down to the beach on Thursday for a lunchtime dip. “Now, if we could do something about the seals, that would be really helpful,” he joked, noting he has been chased by marine mammals over the years, though never bitten.

Miller was joined on the dock by Bob McKenzie, 86, who has been swimming at the Dolphin Club for over four decades. McKenzie said he doesn’t swim anymore, but quipped he isn’t “afraid to wade” in the red tide. “It’s good for my ankles.”

Scientists with San Francisco Baykeeper, an environmental nonprofit, have reported a massive die-off of fish around the Bay , numbering 10,000 in Lake Merritt alone, and warning swimmers to avoid long contact with the water because of the contamination of the bloom. The species of algae, Heterosigma akashiwo, is not known to be acutely toxic to humans but can cause skin irritation and respiratory problems.

Diane Walton, a Dolphin Club board member, told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday that a few swimmers have reported skin rashes over the past two weeks, but said she is still swimming.

“I go in on the days when there is sewage,” said Kate Matthay, 74, a daily swimmer and longtime Dolphin Club member. “We always ignore the signs (about toxicity levels). The tide goes in and out twice a day, washing everything out. I never get sick.”

Indeed, there were no warning signs to stay out of the water on either the Dolphin Club beach or the Aquatic Park beach next door, perhaps because they often go ignored.

Laure Darcy, 58, said she’s been swimming through the algal bloom over the past 10 days. “I just keep my mouth closed and shower more than usual, and put antibacterial cream on any wounds I might have.”

Darcy is a new member of the volunteer-led club, which was founded in 1877 and has over 1,800 members of which several hundred are regulars, swimming through sewage, algae and temperatures below 50 degrees. She started swimming off the beach at Aquatic Park during the pandemic because her indoor pool closed; there, she met Dolphin Club members and decided to join the cold water tribe.

Under sunny skies and a light breeze, Darcy adjusted her thermal swim cap, nodded and headed into the glistening water.