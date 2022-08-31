Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Friday, Hanser Alberto to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been scratched from Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux has been removed from the starting lineup on Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Alberto for 5.9 FanDuel...
Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers
By Maureen Mullen, Associated PressBOSTON - Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers' season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras' comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning. Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss,...
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series
Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
Alonso hits tiebreaking HR, Mets beat Nationals 7-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night. Alonso's high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 RBIs are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. The NL East-leading Mets have 30 games left for Alonso to make a run at the mark.
Saturday's Scores
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 26, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 6. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Whit Merrifield moving to Blue Jays' bench Friday
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What It Means:. Santiago Espinal will replace Merrifield on second base and bat eighth. Espinal has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project...
Trea Turner sitting for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Turner will move to the bench on Friday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Gallo...
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Friday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Bryson Stott versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 171 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .203 batting average with a .550 OPS, 21 runs, 16...
Phillies Storm Back in DSL Finals, Take Game Two
The Philadelphia Phillies rookie league affiliate claimed game two of the Dominican Summer League Finals.
Albert Pujols sitting Friday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Brendan Donovan versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 260 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .269 batting average with an .858...
Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 248 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .285 batting average with a .730 OPS, 3...
Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (73-58, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-68, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7...
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in Triple-A farewell
C Josh Breaux 2-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3 Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss) RF Ryan LaMarre 2-3, SF, RBI, SB — walk-off sac fly in 10th. 1B Chad Bell 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K — 1st homer at Triple-A.
Yankees prospects: Luis Severino throws rainy rehab outing
PR Chris Owings 0-0 CF Blake Perkins 1-3, HR, RBI, K, sacrifice. Emmanuel Ramirez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR. Tyler Duffey 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — Scranton debut. Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 at...
Orioles' Terrin Vavra absent versus Oakland
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. Austin Hays will replace Vavra in left field and hit sixth. Hays has a $2,600 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.3 FanDuel points....
Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres
San Diego Padres (73-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-40, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Padres +139; over/under is...
