Soccer

Nigel Pearson full of praise for Bristol City super sub Antoine Semenyo

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson hailed the return of super-sub Antoine Semenyo after injury following a hard-fought Sky Bet Championship win at home to Huddersfield.

Nahki Wells headed the hosts in front from Jay Dasliva’s 35th-minute cross and Semenyo lashed in a clincher after cutting in from the left 10 minutes from time.

Andreas Weimann hit a post for City early on while Huddersfield were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half, a Tom Lees header being tipped onto the crossbar and substitute Pat Jones shooting against a post just before Semenyo’s decisive strike.

It was the striker’s third goal in successive games as a replacement following his recovery from a shin problem sustained near the end of last season which forced him to miss the start of the current campaign.

Pearson said: “Antoine has come back from his difficulties in the summer and doesn’t look any different to before his injury.

“It’s great to have options on the bench who can go on and affect the game. But Nahki Wells has also started well, having played largely a support role last season.

“It is up to the players in the team to keep their places and in the case of strikers that means scoring goals, which Nahki has done tonight.

“We deserved to win but could have seen the game out better. Most people have gone home happy because we won, but I have to look at the whole picture.

“There were opportunities for them to score and put pressure on us when we might have seen things out with greater authority.

“We have made progress, no doubt about that, but there are still areas where we can be better.

“There will be no ins or outs before the transfer deadline. We have a small squad, but at the moment we don’t have many injuries.”

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield said: “The big positive at the moment is that the lads are giving everything.

“But games are decided on key moments. We had a great chance to score first with a far-post header at a time when I felt we were the better team and failed to take it.

“If that had gone in, we would be having a totally different press conference.

“Then we hit the post seconds before we concede the second goal. I told the lads afterwards that such moments are often the difference.

“We were equal to Bristol in terms of possession and chances created, but we didn’t take ours, which is a big frustration.

“The group of players I have are fantastic and very competitive. Our physical output is always high.

“The majority of games we have played so far have been in the balance.

“We have targets in mind before the deadline. Nothing is decided yet, but there could be ins and outs.”

Nigel Pearson hails ‘infectious’ Nakhi Wells after double against Blackburn

Nigel Pearson praised “infectious” Nahki Wells and his all-round performance after his brace helped Bristol City to a 3-2 win at Blackburn. The 32-year-old marksman ultimately made the difference, scoring the second and third goals – both different types of finishes – as City held off a Blackburn fightback to rise to third in the table.
Steve Cotterill unaware of Shrewsbury milestone after win over Forest Green

Humble Steve Cotterill admitted he had no idea the 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green was his 100th game in charge of Shrewsbury. The wily boss revealed the win would taste just that bit better after his managerial milestone. “Oh, that’s nice, I didn’t know that,” said Cotterill after the...
Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit. The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.
Torquay return to winning ways with victory at Southend

Torquay ended a run of four successive National League defeats with a 2-1 victory over Southend at Roots Hall. The visitors made an excellent start when Ryan Hanson, signed in the summer from Dover, headed in from close range after Corie Andrews had nodded Ben Wyatt’s cross back across goal in the fourth minute.
Boss Michael Duff over the moon with Barnsley stars after win at Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley manager Michael Duff hailed his side’s display in their 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday as a ‘complete away performance’. Goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood gave Barnsley victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours. Lee Gregory spurned Wednesday’s best chances, failing to score from good positions....
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink laments Burton display in defeat to Oxford

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was furious with his side’s sluggish start to the second half as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Oxford – their sixth loss in seven games. Albion players were slow to react when Kyle Joseph’s shot came back off the bar in the 48th minute and Cameron Brannagan shot home his sixth goal of the season to fire the home side in front.
Dave Challinor admits Stockport must kill games off after win over AFC Wimbledon

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted his team are still on a steep learning curve after they hung on to defeat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at Edgeley Park. Last season’s National League champions probably just about deserved their second win of the League Two campaign after the visitors came back fighting in the second half.
Derek Adams remaining positive as Morecambe’s wait for a win goes on

Derek Adams remains upbeat despite his side not having won a League One game so far this season. The Morecambe manager said that it was his team’s best display of their league campaign after they drew 2-2 at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Adams’ side twice led after...
Frustrated in Fleetwood: Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe were worth the win

Gareth Ainsworth said he was ‘gutted’ that Wycombe were not taking all three points home from their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One. The Chairboys had Garath McCleary sent off with less than 10 minutes on the clock but Anis Mehmeti put them ahead shortly before half-time.
