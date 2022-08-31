Read full article on original website
Meet Florida storm chaser, photographer Jack Miller
It takes patience and preparation to be a great photographer. Jack Miller, a photographer from Deltona, Florida, focuses on a specific subject: storm time-lapses.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
Researchers study dolphin relationships in Florida waterways
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 10-year study in Central Florida waterways has helped researchers better understand dolphin relationships. Wendy Durden with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute said they have been monitoring the local population to better understand their behaviors. "We would photograph them very well and from those photographs were able...
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach found safe
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the alert, which had been issued Wednesday night, was canceled just after 1 a.m. Thursday after the child was found safe. No other information...
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student
A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious.
Florida eyes shift on property insurer ratings over threats of downgrades
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that...
Florida to consider activating National Guard members to help at short-staffed prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept. 9...
