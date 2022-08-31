ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
Researchers study dolphin relationships in Florida waterways

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 10-year study in Central Florida waterways has helped researchers better understand dolphin relationships. Wendy Durden with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute said they have been monitoring the local population to better understand their behaviors. "We would photograph them very well and from those photographs were able...
Florida eyes shift on property insurer ratings over threats of downgrades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that...
