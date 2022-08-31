Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Wyoming Corner Crossing case is headed to federal court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -If you haven’t already heard about the corner crossing case in Wyoming, it involves four Missouri hunters who came to hunt in our state. They were eventually charged with criminal trespass by a neighboring private land owner when the hunters built a makeshift ladder to cross from one corner point of public land to another.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
cowboystatedaily.com
Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming's grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change
IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect On Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation
The late summer heat wave is creating fire concerns on one Montana Indian Reservation. Due to hot and dry weather conditions on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, the Office of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal President, in consultation with the Superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Tribal Forestry Director, and Fire Management Officials, has issued an executive order placing certain restrictions on activities that will reduce the risk of igniting wildland fires.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
soprissun.com
BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet
In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
Fans of Craig Johnson's popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in "Another Man's Moccasins") to Mexico (in "Depth of Winter"), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in "Durant."
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
