Wyoming State

wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Wyoming Corner Crossing case is headed to federal court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -If you haven’t already heard about the corner crossing case in Wyoming, it involves four Missouri hunters who came to hunt in our state. They were eventually charged with criminal trespass by a neighboring private land owner when the hunters built a makeshift ladder to cross from one corner point of public land to another.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change

IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect On Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation

The late summer heat wave is creating fire concerns on one Montana Indian Reservation. Due to hot and dry weather conditions on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, the Office of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal President, in consultation with the Superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Tribal Forestry Director, and Fire Management Officials, has issued an executive order placing certain restrictions on activities that will reduce the risk of igniting wildland fires.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
soprissun.com

BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet

In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

