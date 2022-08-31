Read full article on original website
A look back at Pine Camp’s ‘Great Horse Stampede’
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’re nearing the 105th anniversary of the Great Horse Stampede at Fort Drum, which at the time was called Pine Camp. It’s September 5, 1917, and the United States had just entered World War I. Soldiers at Pine Camp still relied heavily on horses for transportation.
Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will...
Adams Fire Department to hold 113th Labor Day weekend bash
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A 112-year tradition is about to turn into 113 as the Adams Fire Department prepares for its Labor Day weekend bash. Between Sunday and Monday, you can head to the fire department for a weekend full of food, games and music. Monday at 11 a.m....
Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, native of Braisil
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, died in Waddington at the home of her granddaughter Thursday. She was born August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Braisil. The funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Star Lake. There will be a calling...
Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country. “With the onset of the pandemic, and moved...
Potsdam’s Porchfest has people jamming out this weekend
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It started as an idea during the COVID-19 pandemic: A way to bring back that concert like atmosphere while staying socially distant. Now, Potsdam’s Porchfest is one of the more popular events to attend during Labor Day weekend. “This is such a fun day...
Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2004 for a look back at the MDA Labor Day Telethon. Watch the story by then reporter Chris Onorato on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
CNY Playhouse Production of SpaceBar
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kyle Sugarman is a 16-year-old on a mission; he has an utterly unproducible play with Broadway dreams and an adolescent imagination threatening to run rampant. Escaping to New York to find a home for his magnum opus, Kyle finds himself facing off with a flighty producer, while also dealing with the absence of his deadbeat father and flirtations with the Captain of the Girls Swim Team back at home.
Ella M. Pattison, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ella M. Pattison, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 73 years old. A celebration of life will be announced in the future at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
The future of Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new façade is in the works for Watertown’s historic Paddock Arcade. “I feel like it’s a staple for the city and everybody loves the Paddock Arcade, so for us, we’re just proud of being able to restore it,” said Jake Johnson, who recently purchased the property.
Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. He...
Library seeks historic items for 100th anniversary celebration
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Public Library is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of being open to the public after it burned in 1921. Now the library is ready to kick off a full week of festivities and is asking the public for help. Officials say they...
Weather vane successfully removed from historic Watertown Church
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 3 years, Steve Massaro has turned a piece of history into a passion project. He has been working to restore Watertown’s 132-year-old First Baptist Church. It has earned him a unique title. “As Pastor Jeff Smith Says, I’m the clock master....
Accessible boat launch helps disabled get on the water
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of the open water can be freeing, but for kayakers with physical disabilities, it can still have some limitations. However, a new accessible boat launch is helping more people embrace that freeing feeling. Tom Lazore is a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s...
Fish spawning projects complete, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.
Autos on the River returns to Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides. The village’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual Autos on the River Saturday afternoon. It’s a vintage and classic automobile show that brought out dozens of car enthusiasts to...
Showing of sleds in Turin Saturday
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - In early September, snowmobiles probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind, but in Turin they’re the talk of the town. On Saturday, enthusiasts flocked to the area looking to buy, sell, or just show off their antique sleds for the village’s 2nd Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
