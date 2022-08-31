ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Triple H Reacts To Clash At The Castle, AEW Wrestlers Hit The Road With RJ City | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Saturday, September 3, 2022. - Triple H has taken to Twitter to react to WWE Clash at the Castle. - With Clash at the Castle, having now finished, WWE is now focused on NXT Worlds Collide and the wrestling world now turns its attention to AEW All Out. Once again, RJ City is helping wrestlers find their way back to AEW pay-per-views.
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury

Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
Chris Jericho Addresses What He Feels Are Misconceptions Of AEW's Roster Size

Chris Jericho addresses concerns about AEW having a bloated roster. Chris Jericho was the first major AEW signing, aside from the members of The Elite. With his name on the roster, AEW was legitimized and for a short length of time, Chris Jericho was the top name on the roster. Now, AEW has a roster featuring names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Sting in addition to Chris Jericho and all of the young talents that AEW was built upon.
Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them

Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right

Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Tony Khan Explains Why He Handled CM Punk And Thunder Rosa Title Situations Differently

Tony Khan discusses the time difference between CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's injury-related their respective championships. When Thunder Rosa announced that she wasn't going to be able to compete at All Out due to injury, some fans found it controversial that she was only afforded a couple of seconds in a backstage promo, as opposed to CM Punk, who got a full segment on AEW Rampage to announce his injury back in June.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s

Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find

Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
Kenny Omega Explains His Vision For The AEW Trios Division

The AEW Trios Tournament is set to conclude at AEW All Out with the finals of the tournament. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) advanced to the finals on AEW Dynamite when they defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). AEW has utilized trios matches and factions since the start of the company, but introduced the titles in conjunction with Omega's return from injuries.
