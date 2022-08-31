Read full article on original website
Triple H Reacts To Clash At The Castle, AEW Wrestlers Hit The Road With RJ City | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, September 3, 2022. - Triple H has taken to Twitter to react to WWE Clash at the Castle. - With Clash at the Castle, having now finished, WWE is now focused on NXT Worlds Collide and the wrestling world now turns its attention to AEW All Out. Once again, RJ City is helping wrestlers find their way back to AEW pay-per-views.
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Bobby Fish Gone, AEW All Out, WWE Clash Previews | Grapsody 9/2/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for September 2, 2022 in a special Friday show!
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury
Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3): Swerve In Our Glory, Dark Order In Action
AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on September 3. The episode was taped on August 31 at NOW Arena in Hoffman, Estates. Fans can check out the full stream in the video above. Results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3) - Sammy Guevara...
Chris Jericho Addresses What He Feels Are Misconceptions Of AEW's Roster Size
Chris Jericho addresses concerns about AEW having a bloated roster. Chris Jericho was the first major AEW signing, aside from the members of The Elite. With his name on the roster, AEW was legitimized and for a short length of time, Chris Jericho was the top name on the roster. Now, AEW has a roster featuring names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Sting in addition to Chris Jericho and all of the young talents that AEW was built upon.
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
2 BIG Title Matches! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/1/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 1, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Good Bros vs. Honor No More (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) - X-Division Title: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King. - Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich - Winner challenges Jordynne Grace for...
Watch: WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff: Sept. 3, 2022
Get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from a panel of experts before WWE's first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years!
Thunder Rosa: Pro Wrestling Should Lead The Way In Showing What Equality Looks Like
Thunder Rosa has issued a statement on the state of women's pro wrestling. On the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rosa announced she would be out of action with an injury and could not defend her AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm at AEW All Out. An Interim AEW Women's Title was created in her absence.
The New Day Gets Ragna-Rocked, Motor City Machine Guns Appear | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 2, 2022:. - The Viking Raiders defeated the New Day in a hard-fought Viking Rules match. In the end, the powerhouses slammed Xavier Woods through two tables with the Ragnarok to clinch the win.
Triple H On AEW: They Beat Our Developmental System, Good For Them
Triple H speaks on NXT and the 'war' with All Elite Wrestling. For the first year and a half of AEW Dynamite's lifespan as a television program, it was up against WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. After Dynamite went on to beat NXT in both total viewership and key demos on a regular basis, the black and yellow brand moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.
Chris Jericho: Triple H Is Changing The Narrative, NXT Sucks, My Boss Has More Money Than His Does
Chris Jericho has responded to Triple H. During an interview with Ariel Helwani that premiered on September 2, Triple H was asked about AEW and if he was punished for AEW beating NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H replied, "No, no. People put so much pressure on this...
NXT Level Up (9/2) Results: Dante Chen, Xyon Quinn, Duke Hudson, Arianna Grace, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 2, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/2) You can find results from around the world of wrestling in Fightful's results section.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right
Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Tony Khan Explains Why He Handled CM Punk And Thunder Rosa Title Situations Differently
Tony Khan discusses the time difference between CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's injury-related their respective championships. When Thunder Rosa announced that she wasn't going to be able to compete at All Out due to injury, some fans found it controversial that she was only afforded a couple of seconds in a backstage promo, as opposed to CM Punk, who got a full segment on AEW Rampage to announce his injury back in June.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s
Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find
Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
Kenny Omega Explains His Vision For The AEW Trios Division
The AEW Trios Tournament is set to conclude at AEW All Out with the finals of the tournament. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) advanced to the finals on AEW Dynamite when they defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). AEW has utilized trios matches and factions since the start of the company, but introduced the titles in conjunction with Omega's return from injuries.
