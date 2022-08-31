Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Gov. Youngkin unveils plans to combat learning loss, teacher shortages in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new effort on Thursday to combat "learning loss" and teacher shortages in schools. It’s an issue that is raising concerns among parents. The governor calls this new initiative "Bridging The Gap." It has two main goals, identifying exactly where students are...
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
Virginia district may ask trans students to show 'criminal records' to use the bathroom
A Virginia school district adopted a policy this week potentially requiring transgender students to submit a significant amount of evidence, including “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, to school administrators in order to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Hanover County School Board approved...
Lockdown at Maryland high school lifted after no danger found
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after there was a report that someone was in the area with a gun. Bladensburg High School, located at 4200 58th Ave., began a lockdown at 1 p.m. as a precaution. As of 2:30 p.m., the school remained locked […]
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Youngkin says Virginia law on banning obscene books needs review next session
Governor Glenn Youngkin is walking back comments on a 1950’s law that’s at the center of an effort to restrict book sales to minors.
WJLA
2nd Fairfax Co. School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The second Republican candidate running for Fairfax County School Board announced Thursday she is dropping out of the race after she laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Stephanie Lundquist-Arora says she is no longer a candidate.
fox5dc.com
Bowser reaffirms stance on SROs in DC schools
WASHINGTON - After Wednesday's shooting outside IDEA Charter School in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III was asked if he thought School Resource Officers could have helped deter the situation. "I think that incidents like this really underscores the importance of having our school resource officers who are able...
'It kind of makes you wonder': NC teachers boldly recruited by school systems in other states
Richmond Public Schools crosses state line, puts up billboard in Raleigh to recruit NC teachers.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
WTOP
Landon School ‘deeply concerned’ after video shows students using racial slur on Metro
Officials at the Landon School in Montgomery County, Maryland, condemn the behavior displayed by its students — including singing a racial slur — inside a Metro train in a viral video. The video — posted Thursday on multiple social media platforms — shows a group of students shouting...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
