ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Annandale, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Daily Voice

Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Politics State#Politics Governor#K12
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

Bowser reaffirms stance on SROs in DC schools

WASHINGTON - After Wednesday's shooting outside IDEA Charter School in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III was asked if he thought School Resource Officers could have helped deter the situation. "I think that incidents like this really underscores the importance of having our school resource officers who are able...
WASHINGTON, DC
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy