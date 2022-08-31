ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

4 arrested in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics. Two moments of note during the directed patrol:
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Convicted killer pleads not guilty to other charges

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The man sentenced earlier this week to 55 years in prison for the death of a Deputy U.S. Marshal pleads not guilty to residential burglary. 43-year-old Floyd Brown pled not guilty Friday to three counts of residential burglary in connection with a case dating back to Christmas of 2018.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

Man wanted for viral animal cruelty incident, other warrants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: September 2, 2022

At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man found guilty of 2021 murder

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 homicide. Arenza Brown, 20, was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Joshua...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen with active warrant arrested for multiple gun-related charges Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teenager on gun-related charges Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified a 17-year-old with an active warrant standing next to a vehicle near Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue Wednesday evening. Officers made contact with the juvenile and took...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pair arrested for stolen vehicle and gun in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also apparently stolen. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says police observed Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter a vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from N. Shipman Street, not far from Landmark Apartments.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news release...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries

A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software

Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges

A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison. 58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.
CHANDLERVILLE, IL

