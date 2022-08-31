Read full article on original website
Fire Ban in Fremont County
Fremont County Emergency Management has announced that due to extreme fire conditions, high temperatures, a large fire burning in Island Park and the lack of availability of firefighting resources, all open burning on private property, including campfires is prohibited until Thursday September 8th. The following are not allowed: campfires, propane...
Ashton blasting to resume next week
Beginning Wednesday, the next phase of the US Highway 20 and State Highway 47 project at Ashton will begin. The contractor will periodically be blasting rock that is under the roadway between Wednesday and September 13. The blasting will occur in the construction area and motorists should anticipate longer than normal delays.
Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres
The Sawtell Peak Fire is still considered 0% contained as of Friday morning with acreage at 45 acres. The post Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres appeared first on Local News 8.
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
Sawtelle Mountain Fire burns an estimated 20 acres
The Sawtelle Mountain fire continued on Thursday consuming an estimated 20 acres of mountainside. Island Park Fire Chief Nathanael Brandemihl reported the fire started around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car. The eastbound...
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing for the season after Labor Day weekend
After a summer of fun, the City of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The post Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing for the season after Labor Day weekend appeared first on Local News 8.
Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena
The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
Kaitlyn and Kalama eat nearly everything at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
IDAHO FALLS – Hey, everybody! It’s Kaitlyn from East Idaho News, and my fellow reporter, Kalama Hines, and I got the amazing opportunity to judge the new fair food competition for this years 120th Eastern Idaho State Fair!. As I’m writing this, I feel as if I may...
MOBILE MAMA'S: Local Mexican restaurant to open new food truck
A Pocatello staple in the dining industry is adding a new piece of equipment to its arsenal that will put some of its menu items into the mouths of a much larger audience. The management staff at Mama Inez is planning to open a new food truck that will bring its food to both Pocatello and Idaho Falls, says owner Brandon Burtenshaw. "This is something we've been excited about for...
Most of state sees uptick in obesity
An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. Three of the five counties that fared the worst in 2022 — Fremont, Lemhi and Madison — are in eastern Idaho. They were each 9% more obese, while Blaine and Lincoln were each 10% more obese.
85th Birthday for Ranee "Kate" Palmer
The entire family of Ranee "Kate" Palmer want to wish her a Happy 85th Birthday on September 9th. Kate was born in Preston, Idaho, in 1937. She has lived in Sugar City since 1962 raising 7 children with her beloved husband Max Palmer who passed away in 2021 after 65 years of marriage.
Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho
AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
East Idaho Eats: The Tailgate is serving up local bison burgers, slow-cooked brisket and more
IDAHO FALLS – The Tailgate has been a big blue staple of the green belt for the last year and it’s serving up juicy bison burgers, fresh cut fries and brisket smoked long and slow. It’s perfect for a lunch at the river or a quick bite on your lunch break.
Alaska Airlines upgrades aircraft used at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport
Beginning Sept. 7, Alaska Airlines will transition to a regional jet on its route between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Seattle, Washington. The post Alaska Airlines upgrades aircraft used at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport appeared first on Local News 8.
IFPD promotes Jessica Marley to Captain becoming first woman to serve in role
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to announce that Jessica Marley, a 21- year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
Who advocates for local homeowners?
We have repeatedly asked this question in the past year, as Rexburg homeowners have repeatedly opposed rezoning proposals, most often made by out-of-state developers. Our own neighborhood, Hidden Valley, has faced two rezoning proposals this year, but this isn’t the only neighborhood affected. Numerous developers have sought to increase housing density in neighborhoods throughout our community.
Center Stage lights up for fall 2022
Brigham Young University-Idaho has released the names of the stars that will be headlining its performances on Center Stage for the fall 2022 season. According to the university’s Newsroom website, a “world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer” are all scheduled to perform this fall.
'It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Version' to be shown this Christmas season
“It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Version” will be returning to Rexburg this upcoming holiday season. The Rexburg Community Theatre will be showcasing this version of the story that's an adaptation of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart. It’s the second time the radio version of the movie will have been shown.
