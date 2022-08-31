ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

MPD: Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near N. 17th and W. Vliet

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday, Sept. 2. Police say around 12:05 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light near North 17th Street and West Vliet Street and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll on its side.
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wells that left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition. Police say a suspect fired shots while inside a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Milwaukee police continue to seek an...
CBS 58

Police investigate shooting of 19-year-old near 47th & Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 a 19-year-old man was shot near 47th St. and Hampton Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
CBS 58

2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
CBS 58

Muskego Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Walmart in Muskego was evacuated Friday, Sept. 2, after a bomb threat was reported. According to police, the threat was received through Walmart's internal communication system. Muskego police, and Tess Corners Fire Department responded and evacuated the store. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office explosive K-9...
CBS 58

Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee-area dealerships. Organizers are expecting thousands of people to join the party over Labor Day weekend. One of the rally locations is at House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, with vendors,...
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58

Wisconsin High School football Week 3 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin high school football under the lights continues with our Week 3 highlights. Our first matchup was Mukwonago vs. Waukesha North, where Mukwonago won with a score of 41-21. Our second matchup was Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha South, where Oconomowoc won with a score of 41-7. Our...
CBS 58

Teen shot dead in Brown Deer, DOJ helping investigate

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway in Brown Deer after a teen was found dead inside his home near N. 62nd and Tower Thursday, Sept. 1. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Amarion Brown. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, his great aunt Rose Cleary confirmed to CBS 58.
