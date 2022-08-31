Read full article on original website
CBS 58
MPD: Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near N. 17th and W. Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday, Sept. 2. Police say around 12:05 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light near North 17th Street and West Vliet Street and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll on its side.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wells that left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition. Police say a suspect fired shots while inside a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Milwaukee police continue to seek an...
CBS 58
29-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues early Thursday, Sept. 1. Police say it happened just before 2:15 a.m. According to officials, the 29-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in...
CBS 58
Car chase followed by a deadly confrontation near Water St. Friday night with 47-year-old suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A car chase for a suspect being sought by police in a homicide investigation, which started just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near 22nd St. and National Ave., ended with a suspect fatally shot near Juneau Ave. and Edison St. in Downtown Milwaukee. MPD...
CBS 58
Police investigate shooting of 19-year-old near 47th & Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 a 19-year-old man was shot near 47th St. and Hampton Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
CBS 58
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
CBS 58
Muskego Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Walmart in Muskego was evacuated Friday, Sept. 2, after a bomb threat was reported. According to police, the threat was received through Walmart's internal communication system. Muskego police, and Tess Corners Fire Department responded and evacuated the store. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office explosive K-9...
CBS 58
Dockless scooters return to Milwaukee streets with launch of 2022-23 pilot study
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 2, launched its 2022-23 dockless scooter pilot study. It's the third pilow study that allows scooter companies to offer the public rentals in a program managed by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW). According to a news release...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in quadruple shooting that left 1 dead near 22nd and Clarke
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. Authorities seek 57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost in connection to the quadruple shooting that left an 82-year-old woman dead and three others injured on Aug. 24. Police say it happened near 22nd and Clarke...
CBS 58
Cudahy man on a walking journey from Green Bay for 'National Recovery Month'
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Cudahy man is on a journey - walking all the way home from Green Bay on purpose. As Michele Fiore tells us, his decision to do so is part of "National Recovery Month." Greg Studzinski freely admits he turned to pills and heroin to...
CBS 58
DNR urges boaters, swimmers to wear life jackets after a string of drownings this summer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you'll be out enjoying the waterways this Labor Day weekend, state officials want people to keep safety top of mind. While it can be fun to spend time with family and friends on the lakes and rivers Wisconsin has to offer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it can also be dangerous.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (9/3)...Oktoberfest in September & Sunflower/Apple Picking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Some of October can be found in this September weekend. Not really the weather but the beer. Oktoberfest is taking place in Glendale. Also, a big art show in the Third Ward this holiday weekend.
CBS 58
Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee-area dealerships. Organizers are expecting thousands of people to join the party over Labor Day weekend. One of the rally locations is at House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, with vendors,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Burlington and Brown Deer are our next stops
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns tour will take us to Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8. Where do we need to visit at these locations? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
Northridge Mall owner fails to appear in court as city inspections report no safety improvements
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fines are quickly adding up for the owners of Northridge Mall as an update in court Friday, Sept. 2 shows nothing has been done to secure the abandoned building. An attorney representing the city said the latest inspections show the conditions haven't improved, and if anything...
CBS 58
Wisconsin High School football Week 3 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin high school football under the lights continues with our Week 3 highlights. Our first matchup was Mukwonago vs. Waukesha North, where Mukwonago won with a score of 41-21. Our second matchup was Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha South, where Oconomowoc won with a score of 41-7. Our...
CBS 58
Miracle reunion: Man who received heart transplant meets up with surgical team 1 year later
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One year ago today, a man from Waunakee, Wisconsin came to Milwaukee for life-saving transplant surgery. Friday, Sept. 2, on that one-year anniversary, the patient and doctor had a reunion. Seventy-year-old Mark Hetzel was suffering from late stage heart failure when he was referred to Aurora...
CBS 58
Teen shot dead in Brown Deer, DOJ helping investigate
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway in Brown Deer after a teen was found dead inside his home near N. 62nd and Tower Thursday, Sept. 1. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Amarion Brown. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, his great aunt Rose Cleary confirmed to CBS 58.
