Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
New chief instructional officer announced for Aiken public schools
A new face is taking over as the chief instructional officer for Aiken County Public School District. The school district announced the appointment of Dr. Amy Edwards to this position. She has over 25 years of experience serving students and has held a variety of leadership positions at school, district and state levels, according to a press release from the school district.
WRDW-TV
CSRA College Night making a return to James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and earn scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night. It will take place in person from 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises $27,000 for scholarships
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised $27,276.51 for student scholarships during its inaugural Day of Giving on Thursday. In honor of the college’s founding on Sept. 1, 1972, the Day of Giving lasted 19 hours and 72 minutes. Alumni, friends, and community partners were invited to participate by giving to the foundation to support the student scholarship fund.
AccessAtlanta
CeeLo Green, Augusta HBCU gift tablets to students
Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green is putting his money where his mouth is. At Paine College’s recent Fall Convocation, students applauded when the Goodie Mob singer made a surprise announcement in a prerecorded video: he and the Augusta school had teamed up to gift all its Pell Grant students a free Android tablet with a year of free connectivity through Moolah Wireless, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Students enrolled in other federal programs, such as public housing or the National School Lunch Program, may also be eligible for the device.
Grice Guest Column: Competitions culminate in Edgar’s Live Finalist Competition this Sat., Sept. 3 at Edgar’s Above Broad in Augusta
I was the proverbial fish out of water in some ways recently, yet I had swum in these same waters in my childhood and adolescence and had similar experiences throughout adulthood. As a correspondent who has been writing for various newspapers since 2015 and an author who has been publishing...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
WJBF.com
Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. students have first digital learning day of the school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students tackled a different way of learning on Friday. Students learned completely from home for their first of two digital learning days this year. The school district says these days give kids a chance to learn new technology in a flexible work environment. There...
WRDW-TV
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
WRDW-TV
Former Augusta district attorney comes under scrutiny
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. In a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of this. Full document:. The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without...
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Charlie Norwood VA nurses protest staffing shortages
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Jackie Williamson is one of several nurses who protested outside of the Charlie Norwood VA Thursday. “It’s important to me that Charlie Norwood steps up to the plate and respects the nurses and understands our role and gets more nurses in here,” Williamson said. The nurses protesting said they are short […]
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
The Post and Courier
Two North Augusta teachers are finalists for ECSD Teacher of the Year
Two North Augusta teachers have been announced as finalists for Teacher of the Year in Edgefield County. Diane Knight, an eighth grade teacher at Merriwether Middle School, and Tiffany Burton, a third grade teacher at Merriwether Elementary School, are amongst the three teachers nominated for the prestigious award. Ashley Richards, a kindergarten teacher at Douglas Elementary School, was also named a finalist.
Augusta, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Savannah Country Day School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
visitthomsonga.com
Fantastic Fall Events in Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia
Colorful leaves and comfortable weather are natural invitations to visit Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia, during the fall season, but four genuinely fun rain-or-shine festivals add more compelling reasons to get a visit on your calendar. From bucking broncos to rolling fields, live musical entertainment to traditional ceremony, come experience the season...
wfxg.com
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
wfxg.com
Documents show Mayor Davis' attempts to limit cameras in the courtroom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has obtained documents that show efforts by Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to restrict cameras inside the courtroom during an upcoming proceeding. The proceeding is centered around the Mayor's divorce from his longtime wife. His private life isn't necessarily the business of the public, but the question now is does his private life intersect with his official capacities.
richmondobserver
Bulldog Jaquan Edwards spends summer giving back to home community
Wingate University student Jaquan Edwards is making a difference in the lives of middle- and high-school boys by volunteering for the LEAD ME (Lead, Empower and Develop Me) Program in Johnston, South Carolina. A motivator and a mentor, Edwards strives to encourage them to see the good in themselves. “A...
