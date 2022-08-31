Read full article on original website
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
A humid weekend along with scattered storms!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.
Fox 59
Dry time ahead, but storms remain in the holiday weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Comfortable weather has prevailed on this Saturday thanks to clouds & showers across portions of the state. While the rain is undesirable, it was able to stave off 90 degree heat with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s replacing it. Sunday showers hang around. We...
Fox 59
Summer sizzle can still linger in September
This was the warmest open to a September in seven years and even warmer afternoons are expected. The Labor Day weekend also carries some storm chances. Mild mornings are on hold for the a bit. COOLEST locations early Thursday included 51° Crawfordsville, 53° New Castle, more typical of late September. However, we heated up this afternoon. This was the warmest OPEN to a September in Indianapolis in seven years (2015). The preliminary high in Indianapolis was 86° with some locations nearing 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis summer climate report 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.
WIBC.com
What to Expect for Your Labor Day Weekend Weather
STATEWIDE–Most places in Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s, a slight increase in humidity, with a chance for rain during the Labor Day weekend. “We’re going to have highs in the middle to upper 80s all weekend,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
19 years ago: most rainfall in Indy in one day
INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 44° (1987) Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003) On this date in...
Fox 59
Fall Finger Foods with Tanorria!
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Tanorria’s Table and personal chef, Tanorria Askew joined Jillian and Ryan from the Indy Now Backyard to share the simple Fall finger foods perfect for tailgating!. To learn more about Tanorria Askew visit TanorriasTable.com.
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
WANE-TV
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
WISH-TV
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 2nd
INDIANAPOLIS – Labor Day weekend is the last weekend without any NFL games until February, but there’s still plenty of college and high school football. A battle between perennial powerhouses highlights the week three schedule as Chatard and Roncalli meet on the South Side. The Trojans and Royals have combined for 25 state championships.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Odds: Indiana (-1.5), O/U 45.5. Head Coach: Bret Bielema (6-7, 2nd season) 2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten) What needs to happen for Illinois to beat Indiana?. Head Coach: Tom Allen (26-32, 6th season) 2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) Gameday Reading:. Matchup History. Illinois last played Indiana at the...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Che Chori
INDIANAPOLIS– Enjoy some of the most popular street food and comfort food from Argentina, right here in Indy! Sherman is getting a taste of South America on the west side.
readthereporter.com
Carmel shows Detroit how Hoosiers play ball
Led by a school record-tying performance from Reece Bellin, the Carmel football team got itself its first win of the season Friday. The Greyhounds hosted Cass Technical from Detroit. After giving up an early touchdown, Carmel started to roll in the second quarter and eventually won 35-21. Bellin played outstanding for the ‘Hounds, with four touchdown receptions on the night.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carmel (Indiana)
Carmel is a remarkable city located in the northern part of Indianapolis in Hamilton County, Indiana, United States. Since the 1990s, Carmel has consistently grown and is estimated to have a population of one hundred thousand, seven hundred and seven. The origin of this city began in the 1830s as...
Fox 59
Wine and food pairings for tailgating season from Oliver Winery
INDIANAPOLIS — You might associate football season with beer, but Casey Thompson of Oliver Winery & Vineyards calls wine the unsung hero of tailgating. Thompson, digital marketing manager for the Bloomington winery, joined us Thursday to share two food and wine pairings with a balance of sweet and savory flavors, plus a cocktail recipe using the winery’s apple pie wine. The foods are all easy to make, straight from the freezer section.
Fox 59
Pick up your Labor Day weekend feast at Needler’s Fresh Market
CARMEL, Ind. — Grilling up an amazing feast is pretty much a requirement for Labor Day weekend. Indy Now Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel to chat with CEO Michael Needler about the ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat options they carry at all locations. Crowd favorites...
