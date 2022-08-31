ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Elvis’ Actress Who Died at 44

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Instagram/iamshonkadukureh

A newly released autopsy suggests that rising star Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis alongside Austin Butler, died of natural causes on July 21. The medical examiner’s report said that Dukureh had “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to People, also known as high blood pressure. Dukureh, 44, was found dead by one of her two children in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, according to the Nashville Police Department. The rock legend’s biopic would prove to be an all-too-brief launching pad for Dukureh’s singing career, as well, having recently appeared on stage at Coachella with Doja Cat after collaborating together to record a track for the film. The month before her death, Dukureh, who used to be a second grade teacher, shared with local outlet WPLN how blown away her students were by her success, to which she’d reply, “I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!”

Comments / 141

Char Jolly
2d ago

Oh this is ridiculous. How many young people have died this year and they’re calling it Natural Causes.

Reply(22)
47
justme66
19h ago

High blood pressure is a silent killer..that's why it's important to monitor your health at home and go to your doctors..everyone should have a BP monitor at home

Reply(3)
8
Yesenia Otalora
1d ago

God have her resting in peace my condolences for 2 son n fam n friends 🙏🏻🙏🏻🧎‍♀️

Reply
7
 

