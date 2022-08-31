Orlando singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway East Coast tour wraps with Ybor City concert
Orlando songwriter Cat Ridgeway is just about to wrap up a tour that took her up the east coast, as well as to a private gig in Colorado Springs. To celebrate, she's squeezing in a homestate gig on Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Attic in Ybor City.
The singer-songwriter who has opened for Jason Isbell and the late Marty Balin—just to name a few—decided to go unplugged during a gig in Charlotte, which reminded her of the radio tour she did last year.
We’re almost certain that Ridgeway's appearance opening for her Tampatown pal Kristopher James won’t be as stripped down, but if she keeps keepin’ on the way she has (her website claims that her 2020 album Nice To Meet You hit no. 66 on the Americana charts), she’ll be a household name in no time. [event-1]
