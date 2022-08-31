ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Orlando singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway East Coast tour wraps with Ybor City concert

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUYkz_0hd7RvsJ00
Cat Ridgeway
Orlando songwriter Cat Ridgeway is just about to wrap up a tour that took her up the east coast, as well as to a private gig in Colorado Springs. To celebrate, she's squeezing in a homestate gig on Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Attic in Ybor City.

The singer-songwriter who has opened for Jason Isbell and the late Marty Balin—just to name a few—decided to go unplugged during a gig in Charlotte, which reminded her of the radio tour she did last year.


We’re almost certain that Ridgeway's appearance opening for her Tampatown pal Kristopher James won’t be as stripped down, but if she keeps keepin’ on the way she has (her website claims that her 2020 album Nice To Meet You hit no. 66 on the Americana charts), she’ll be a household name in no time. [event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday

Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Marty Balin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Singer Songwriter#Charlotte#Concert#Attic#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
354
Followers
79
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy