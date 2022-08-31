Read full article on original website
RC{mom}6 La.
2d ago
I still say we need to be searching his other properties as well theres is no limit to how low trump will stoop to have what he wants
Dennis Sanchez
2d ago
bad team! one lawyer signed off on documents stating they returned them all! only to find they didnt!!! obstruction!!!!!
R.D. SMITH
2d ago
yeah Trump law team responds to special masters right at 8 tonight. what they Perdue is a laughing stock the judge is going to have a field day with Trump team tomorrow a laughing stock
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times
President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Business Insider
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
"I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared [Kushner] or one of his children," Cohen told Insider."Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" Cohen said. Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen suspects that the possible informant...
Judge Aileen Cannon: Trump's request for 'special master' puts one of his judicial appointees in the spotlight
Former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate has thrust one of his own judicial appointees into the middle of his latest legal and political drama.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney for almost a decade, says that Trump feels trapped because if an informant has tipped off the FBI, that person probably has more incriminating information.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
