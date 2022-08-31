ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Nevada men’s basketball Mountain West schedule announced; Pack opens with Boise State

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Nevada men’s basketball will host defending Mountain West champion Boise State in its conference opener this December, as the Mountain West announced its 2022-23 slate on Wednesday.

The listed dates for Nevada’s Mountain West contests are tentative and subject to change. Dates and tip times will be finalized upon release of the Mountain West television schedule at a later date.

The Pack will play nine Mountain West games at home, beginning on Dec. 28 against the Broncos, and nine on the road in the 18-game conference schedule.

Nevada will face Colorado State (Jan. 3 in Reno) and Wyoming (Feb. 28 in Laramie) once each this season.

Following the home games against Boise State and Colorado State, Nevada’s remaining seven home conference opponents are: Utah State (Jan. 14), New Mexico (Jan. 24), San Diego State (Jan. 31), Air Force (Feb. 4), Fresno State (Feb. 11), San José State (Feb. 21) and UNLV (March 4).

Along with Feb. 28’s game in Laramie, which is also Nevada’s regular-season road finale, the Wolf Pack’s additional conference road schedule includes: Air Force (Dec. 31), San José State (Jan. 7), San Diego State (Jan. 10), Boise State (Jan. 17), UNLV (Jan. 28), New Mexico (Feb. 7), Utah State (Feb. 18) and Fresno State (Feb. 25).

More Nevada sports: Nevada football to host Kansas next year; home and away series set

The Pack returns six letter-winners in 2022-23, including starters Will Baker, the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder at 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range and guard Kenan Blackshear, who averaged 8.1 points while passing out 2.68 assists per contest.

Nevada will be bolstered by a highly-touted class of newcomers featuring transfers Jarod Lucas (Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Oregon State / Los Altos High School), Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School), Tyler Powell (Los Angeles, Calif. / Seton Hall / Ribet Academy), and Michael Folarin (London, England / Eastern Washington), along with prep signees Darrion Williams (Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy).

2022-23 Nevada men’s basketball schedule (times TBD unless noted)

  • Friday, Oct. 21 – Cal State East Bay (Exhibition)
  • Monday, Nov. 7 – Utah Tech
  • Saturday, Nov. 12 – Grand Canyon
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15 – William Jessup
  • Friday, Nov. 18 – at UT Arlington

2022 Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 21-23)

  • Monday, Nov. 21 – vs. Tulane – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 22 – vs. Rhode Island/Kansas State
  • Wednesday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD
  • Monday, Nov. 28 – Sam Houston State
  • Saturday, Dec. 3 – at LMU
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6 – at Pepperdine
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Oregon
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14 – UC San Diego
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Norfolk State
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Boise State *
  • Saturday, Dec. 31 – at Air Force *
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Colorado State *
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 – at San José State *
  • Tuesday, Jan. 10 – at San Diego State *
  • Saturday, Jan. 14 – Utah State *
  • Tuesday, Jan. 17 – at Boise State *
  • Tuesday, Jan. 24 – New Mexico *
  • Saturday, Jan. 28 – at UNLV *
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31 – San Diego State *
  • Saturday, Feb. 4 – Air Force *
  • Tuesday, Feb. 7 – at New Mexico *
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 – Fresno State *
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 – at Utah State *
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21 – San José State *
  • Saturday, Feb. 25 – at Fresno State *
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28 – at Wyoming *
  • Saturday, March 4 – UNLV *

*Mountain West Contest

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada men’s basketball Mountain West schedule announced; Pack opens with Boise State

Comments / 1

 

kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID
