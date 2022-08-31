ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Experts sound alarm as record heat strains Texas power grid

Record heat in Texas this summer strained but didn't break the beleaguered power grid, but experts still question its reliability. One way to improve its performance is by reducing demand. That's the message the Biden administration has been pushing and through action is now responding to by incentivizing Texans to consider greener energy solutions at home.
TEXAS STATE
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up the air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Texas Society
Texas Education
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
OCRACOKE, NC

