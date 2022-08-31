Read full article on original website
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in 2020 in the tightly contested state. Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona. In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election and she argued that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. No widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she’s received.
