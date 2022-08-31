ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gene Bourcier
3d ago

Put on a ballet . We need to stop letting career politicians from steeling tax payers money to set up fake family planning programs the actually do nothing for family. That just goes to their campaign funds and they call it health care for women...

S Mason
3d ago

Yes put it on the ballot so we can uphold Roe v wade. And stop letting men dictate what women can do with their bodies. It should be up to her, her husband, her family and her God if she has one . Not some man in an office who doesn't even know her or care.

Don Potter
3d ago

WHITMER had blocked any and all funding to help women raise their children instead of aborting them. WHITMER blocked funding to help people adopt unwanted children. All WHITMER want to do is about babies for body parts.

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

A big warning on future certifications in Michigan

Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.
Salon

Critics call BS after Mich. GOPers bar abortion rights initiative from ballot over “spacing errors”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Two Republican election board officials in Michigan voted Wednesday to bar an abortion rights initiative from the state's November ballot, threatening a proposal that garnered a record-shattering 753,759 signatures from residents this year as reproductive freedoms hang in the balance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn't qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure's supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.The proposed amendment to the state constitution would, among other changes, require nine days of in-person early voting and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement and allow voters to join a permanent list to...
LANSING, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Has Massive Fundraising Edge Over Tudor Dixon

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 28-1 fundraising edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Whitmer raised $2.4 million during the post-primary period, roughly the amount Dixon has generated in the entire campaign cycle, Bridge Michigan reports. As of Aug. 22, Whitmer had $14 million in the bank, compared to Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Authorities Probe How Missing Voting Machine Got Sold on eBay

Weird stuff happens with voting machines in Michigan. Michigan State Police are investigating how a polling place device wound up for sale on eBay last month for $1,200, CNN reports. The voter assist terminal was first purchased online by an Ohio Uber driver from a Goodwill Industries thrift store in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan abortion ballot petition to be decided through courts after state board deadlocks

LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan expert breaks down Biden’s prime time speech

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Philadelphia comes as several key elections are set for this November both here in Michigan and around the country. One Michigan politics experts said it’s significant that the president would make this type of speech amid on going investigations from the January 6th Committee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wksu.org

A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests

Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
MICHIGAN STATE
