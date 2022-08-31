Read full article on original website
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Huawei unveils camera-centric Nova 10 smartphone lineup and Watch D at IFA 2022
Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.
Google Pixel 6a down to $300, best price ever without a trade-in
Less than a week after a fantastic $370 deal on the Pixel 6a, Best Buy has blown us all away with an incredible $150 off the most recent Google smartphone. That’s a whole third off the typical MSRP, and it brings the Pixel 6a down to its best price yet at $300. We’ve previously seen the smartphone drop as low as $150 if you had a phone to trade in, but this new Best Buy deal is the best without you having to give up a previous smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4: The best of the buds
Samsung and Sony are two of the most established names in electronics, each making great wireless earbuds. Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4 have been the gold standard for ANC earbuds since they debuted in 2021, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them, too — including a more svelte form factor. It's not an easy decision, especially when the Sony buds are on sale (which they often are). Here, we'll try to make your choice a little simpler.
Save up to $1,300 off your Samsung Z Flip 4 or Fold 4 purchase at Best Buy
Foldable phones were nothing but a fantasy just a few brief years ago, but thanks to the investments and efforts of companies intent on realizing this achievement, foldable phones haven't just become a reality — they're finally easy to recommend. Samsung, one of the pioneers of foldables, announced what are arguably the world's best new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, at its Unpacked event last month, and now we're checking out one tempting deal on the pair.
Honor 70 first look: A significant step forward
Honor has launched a few products during its IFA 2022 keynote, and the headliner among those devices is almost certainly the Honor 70, its latest midrange phone. While it isn’t as flashy and stuffed with sensors and cameras as the flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro, it’s still a phone that can compete toe-to-toe with many other high-end phones. Honor itself positions it as a great vlogging and selfie machine, so we went hands-on to find out if this phone can hold up to its lofty claims.
Where to pre-order the OnePlus 10T
It's been just under a month since OnePlus revealed its newest flagship, and now, we know exactly where and when it's coming to North America. The OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order now ahead of its arrival on store shelves at the end of September. If you've had your eye on this phone, you'll want to pre-order soon. OnePlsu is taking a page out of Samsung's book, offering storage and RAM upgrades to anyone who picks up the phone before launch.
WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features
WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
Google Pixel Fold is on track for 2023, says new report
The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
Samsung is bringing Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking features to its older foldables
Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.
Nokia’s new Circular phone subscription is built with sustainability in mind
HMD Global, the brand behind recent Nokia phones, has used IFA 2022 to announce a variety of new gadgets and a new subscription service for some of them that focuses on sustainability. Nokia Circular is a new service designed to cut down on e-waste by leasing you a handset for a period of time and recycling the product at the end of its lifecycle. The scheme is first launching in the United Kingdom and Germany, but HMD Global intends to bring it to other markets soon.
