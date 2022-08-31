Read full article on original website
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House committee considers benefits of 'magic mushrooms' for veterans with PTSD
ATLANTA - Georgians suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) already qualify for the state's medical cannabis oil program, but state lawmakers are now considering the potential benefits of psilocybin, commonly known as "magic mushrooms," for military veterans. The House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony from medical experts and...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
riviera-maya-news.com
Mexico extradites national to Georgia authorities on allegations of running a drug trafficking organization
Mexico City, Mexico — A Mexican national who was wanted in the U.S. for running a drug trafficking ring has been extradited. In a press release, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) reported that in compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the United States, the FGR extradited a Mexican national who was required by the Federal District Court of Georgia.
wpln.org
Tennessee just started distributing fentanyl test strips, and even the top cop likes the early results
Fentanyl test strips have been legalized in Tennessee to help reduce the number of deadly overdoses. The state’s agency overseeing substance abuse has started handing them out and is finding the drug-checking kits are more effective than expected. A 2018 survey of drug users by Johns Hopkins University found...
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
wtoc.com
State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
WALB 10
Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Southwest Georgia farmers are getting a much needed new water source
Farmers in Southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region.
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
