Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia House committee considers benefits of 'magic mushrooms' for veterans with PTSD

ATLANTA - Georgians suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) already qualify for the state's medical cannabis oil program, but state lawmakers are now considering the potential benefits of psilocybin, commonly known as "magic mushrooms," for military veterans. The House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony from medical experts and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health

The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
Georgia State
Georgia Health
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
GEORGIA STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico extradites national to Georgia authorities on allegations of running a drug trafficking organization

Mexico City, Mexico — A Mexican national who was wanted in the U.S. for running a drug trafficking ring has been extradited. In a press release, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) reported that in compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the United States, the FGR extradited a Mexican national who was required by the Federal District Court of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Heath Clark
wtoc.com

State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
GEORGIA STATE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelics#Emory University
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

