Football

Yardbarker

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Key Matchups in Bearcats Season Opener at Arkansas

MACON — The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats are gearing up for the season opener Saturday on the road against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. It's the Bearcats' first away-season-opener at a ranked opponent since 2004, when they faced then No. 9 Ohio State. Arkansas poses a bevy of challenges...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
NFL
Yardbarker

LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard

BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

South Carolina HC Dawn Staley cancels women's basketball series with BYU after racist incident at volleyball game

On Friday, the University of South Carolina women's basketball team announced the cancelation of a home-and-home series with BYU. The decision comes after an incident last month at a BYU volleyball game. Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson and her teammates of color allege that BYU fans bombarded them with racial slurs and threats during a recent match.
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills Worked Out Three Players

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: DeSean Jackson's miraculous nail in the Giants' coffin needs a deep rewind

It’s December 19th, 2010. We’re in East Rutherford, New Jersey where the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are tied at 31 in the closing seconds andddd DeSean Jackson just muffed this punt. Officially, every outcome is on the table as these teams battle to control the division. You might know what comes next, but to remember how we got here, or why we really shouldn’t be here, let’s rewind. Edited by Charlotte Atkinson Written and produced by Will Buikema.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022

Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman

The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steph Curry open to playing for 1 other team besides Warriors?

Steph Curry seems all but destined to be a one-team NBA star. But the door may be slightly ajar for someone else to crash the party. The Golden State Warriors reigning Finals MVP was honored this week by the City of Charlotte, N.C. Curry received a key to the city from mayor Vi Lyles and made a few remarks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

