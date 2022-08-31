Read full article on original website
Watch: Penn State freshman Abdul Carter ejected for questionable targeting call against Purdue
The excitement surrounding the return of College Football dampened a bit during Thursday night's Penn State vs. Purdue clash. Once again, one of the game's most contentious rules has reared its ugly head. In his debut for Penn State, freshman Abdul Carter was called for a questionable targeting penalty in...
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson on clash vs. Notre Dame: 'We are definitely going to let the country know who we are'
No. 2 Ohio State versus No. 5 Notre Dame has the potential to be one of the greatest college football games in recent memory. It's two powerhouse teams and two blue-chip programs. It's games like these that cause us to fall in love with college football. Legends can be made...
Key Matchups in Bearcats Season Opener at Arkansas
MACON — The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats are gearing up for the season opener Saturday on the road against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. It's the Bearcats' first away-season-opener at a ranked opponent since 2004, when they faced then No. 9 Ohio State. Arkansas poses a bevy of challenges...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
49ers' Trey Lance insists Jimmy Garoppolo will 'have my back through it all'
One day after it was learned that San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had agreed to a restructured contract that includes a pay cut to remain with the organization as the backup option behind 2021 rookie Trey Lance, head coach Kyle Shanahan referred to the situation as "a win-win for both sides."
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard
BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state. Heard is commit No....
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
South Carolina HC Dawn Staley cancels women's basketball series with BYU after racist incident at volleyball game
On Friday, the University of South Carolina women's basketball team announced the cancelation of a home-and-home series with BYU. The decision comes after an incident last month at a BYU volleyball game. Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson and her teammates of color allege that BYU fans bombarded them with racial slurs and threats during a recent match.
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
Watch: DeSean Jackson's miraculous nail in the Giants' coffin needs a deep rewind
It’s December 19th, 2010. We’re in East Rutherford, New Jersey where the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are tied at 31 in the closing seconds andddd DeSean Jackson just muffed this punt. Officially, every outcome is on the table as these teams battle to control the division. You might know what comes next, but to remember how we got here, or why we really shouldn’t be here, let’s rewind. Edited by Charlotte Atkinson Written and produced by Will Buikema.
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman
The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
Steph Curry open to playing for 1 other team besides Warriors?
Steph Curry seems all but destined to be a one-team NBA star. But the door may be slightly ajar for someone else to crash the party. The Golden State Warriors reigning Finals MVP was honored this week by the City of Charlotte, N.C. Curry received a key to the city from mayor Vi Lyles and made a few remarks.
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
