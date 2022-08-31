ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MilitaryTimes

Air Force leaders pledge to fix hated myEval software

The Department of the Air Force in January promised to launch a modern app as the centerpiece of an effort to transform how troops are judged on their work each year. Instead, airmen and Space Force guardians got poorly tested, confusing and erratic new software called myEval. Nine months into...
Black Enterprise

DC Teen Christopher Ballinger Set To Become One Of The Nation’s Youngest Black Aviators

This 17-year-old will be written down in history as he joins the trailblazing group of the nation’s youngest Black aviators. Christopher Ballinger will soon be kicking the tires and soaring through the air once he receives his Private Pilot License (PPL) as a member of the Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program, WUSA9 reported. The eight-week summer aviation training program inspires and encourages high school youth toward aviation careers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

The best-paying states for teachers

Teachers’ wages vary drastically across the country — and educators will even find that some states offer higher salaries depending on what grade level they teach. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business.org analyzed how teachers are compensated across the country, ranking the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
EDUCATION
Vox

Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?

With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
MARYLAND STATE
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force clears Ospreys to fly amid unresolved clutch problem

WASHINGTON — The Air Force cleared its CV-22 Ospreys tiltrotor aircraft to resume flying, some two-and-a-half weeks after grounding them due to a clutch problem that remains unresolved. Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, head of Air Force Special Operations Command, on Friday authorized the command’s fleet of 52 Ospreys to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Why the Army Corps of Engineers is electrocuting invasive fish

There’s something fishy going on in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. Invasive Asian carp, imported to southern fish farms 15 years ago to stop the spread of algae, have ridden floodwaters into the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers. Now, they’re on the verge of spilling into the Great Lakes.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Ship engineer lied to Coast Guard about polluted water, gets jail time

The chief engineer of a foreign vessel has been sentenced to prison for purposefully dumping roughly 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water into an area off the coast of New Orleans, a Justice Department press release confirmed. Kirill Kompaniets, a Russian national who served on the unnamed commercial bulk carrier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MilitaryTimes

Satisfaction with Army housing decreases among residents, survey shows

Residents’ satisfaction with Army housing decreased in the last year, according to tenant survey scores released Sept. 1 by the Army. For privatized housing, the overall score was down by 1.7 points to 73.7 out of a possible 100 points, moving the score into the “average” rating. That’s down a notch from the “good” rating in 2021, when it was 75.4 points.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US ending Operation Allies Welcome, shift to new Afghan refugee help

Federal officials next month will officially end Operation Allies Welcome — the program to help move at-risk allies out of Afghanistan — and replace it with other efforts to help evacuees from the country, White House officials confirmed Thursday. The move comes as outside advocates have criticized the...
IMMIGRATION

