MilitaryTimes
Air Force leaders pledge to fix hated myEval software
The Department of the Air Force in January promised to launch a modern app as the centerpiece of an effort to transform how troops are judged on their work each year. Instead, airmen and Space Force guardians got poorly tested, confusing and erratic new software called myEval. Nine months into...
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State
Teachers can earn a wide range of money depending on where they live and what level they teach at. Find out more here on how much teachers make in every state.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
DC Teen Christopher Ballinger Set To Become One Of The Nation’s Youngest Black Aviators
This 17-year-old will be written down in history as he joins the trailblazing group of the nation’s youngest Black aviators. Christopher Ballinger will soon be kicking the tires and soaring through the air once he receives his Private Pilot License (PPL) as a member of the Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program, WUSA9 reported. The eight-week summer aviation training program inspires and encourages high school youth toward aviation careers.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
The best-paying states for teachers
Teachers’ wages vary drastically across the country — and educators will even find that some states offer higher salaries depending on what grade level they teach. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business.org analyzed how teachers are compensated across the country, ranking the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Vox
Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?
With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
Where have all the soldiers gone? Military's shortage is about America's dysfunction
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. The American military is now having trouble recruiting enough soldiers. According to the New York Times, its ranks are short thousands of entry-level troops and it's on track to face the worst recruitment crisis since the Vietnam War ended, not long after the draft was eliminated.
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force clears Ospreys to fly amid unresolved clutch problem
WASHINGTON — The Air Force cleared its CV-22 Ospreys tiltrotor aircraft to resume flying, some two-and-a-half weeks after grounding them due to a clutch problem that remains unresolved. Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, head of Air Force Special Operations Command, on Friday authorized the command’s fleet of 52 Ospreys to...
Military families sue U.S. over 'poisoned' drinking water at Pearl Harbor
They are sick because “they all drank the bad water.”. That is what four ailing military families formerly based in Hawaii claim in a federal lawsuit filed this week against the U.S. government, alleging they were poisoned by drinking water that was contaminated by leaks from the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility, near Pearl Harbor.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
MilitaryTimes
Fort Carson soldier booted after stealing camper from first sergeant
There’s nothing like feeling the wind in your high and tight during a joyride in a $70,000-plus camper to make you feel alive. Unless, of course, it ends with your expulsion from the U.S. Army. That’s what happened to one Army specialist stationed near Fort Carson, Colorado, who was...
MilitaryTimes
Why the Army Corps of Engineers is electrocuting invasive fish
There’s something fishy going on in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. Invasive Asian carp, imported to southern fish farms 15 years ago to stop the spread of algae, have ridden floodwaters into the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers. Now, they’re on the verge of spilling into the Great Lakes.
MilitaryTimes
Ship engineer lied to Coast Guard about polluted water, gets jail time
The chief engineer of a foreign vessel has been sentenced to prison for purposefully dumping roughly 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water into an area off the coast of New Orleans, a Justice Department press release confirmed. Kirill Kompaniets, a Russian national who served on the unnamed commercial bulk carrier...
MilitaryTimes
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
MilitaryTimes
Satisfaction with Army housing decreases among residents, survey shows
Residents’ satisfaction with Army housing decreased in the last year, according to tenant survey scores released Sept. 1 by the Army. For privatized housing, the overall score was down by 1.7 points to 73.7 out of a possible 100 points, moving the score into the “average” rating. That’s down a notch from the “good” rating in 2021, when it was 75.4 points.
FireRescue1
'I didn’t begin my career thinking about terrorism': Running command at the Pentagon
I didn’t begin my career in the fire and EMS service thinking about terrorism. Like so many others, I was attracted to the job by the teamwork and sense of common purpose, the camaraderie practiced when crawling down smoky hallways or helping sick and injured people. Fortunately, I was...
MilitaryTimes
US ending Operation Allies Welcome, shift to new Afghan refugee help
Federal officials next month will officially end Operation Allies Welcome — the program to help move at-risk allies out of Afghanistan — and replace it with other efforts to help evacuees from the country, White House officials confirmed Thursday. The move comes as outside advocates have criticized the...
