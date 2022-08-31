In need of support for a visual art, film, dance, or performance project? Check out this round-up of grants, open calls, residencies and more. One of the most surprising characteristics of Houston’s art community is its generous funding and resources. No matter your area of specialty, there’s always an organization or collective looking to help nurture the minds shaping the city’s creative future. It’s no secret that one of the biggest challenges facing artists and innovative nonprofits is funding. For many, supplies, materials, and other expenses make it difficult to forge a focused career in the arts. No matter the discipline, local arts organizations are working to provide more opportunities for creativity to thrive.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO