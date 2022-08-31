ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Canada’s Favorite Coffee Chain is Coming to Houston

If you were to make a Venn diagram between Houston and Canada, there wouldn’t be much to add in the similarities section. Canadian transplants in H-Town must adjust to a life without snow, hockey, or poutine, and we can’t imagine a H making it through a brutal winter up north.
5 Ways to Spend Your Labor Day Weekend

See some art and live music, have a burger or watch a slab line this holiday weekend. Start the laundry or hit the dry cleaners; Labor Day weekend is here, marking the last lap for all of your crisp white garments. There’s no shortage of happenings in Bayou City this weekend, from a Megan thee Stallion-themed party in EaDo to $3 movies on National Cinema Day and fireworks at Kemah Boardwalk. Eat to your heart’s desire with specials on Thai food at Kin Dee, cocktails at Patterson Park, or spend a full day event of fun (and ribs) at Good Company Barbeque. Relax on the couch or check out some live music on your day off.
Funding Opportunities for Houston Artists

In need of support for a visual art, film, dance, or performance project? Check out this round-up of grants, open calls, residencies and more. One of the most surprising characteristics of Houston’s art community is its generous funding and resources. No matter your area of specialty, there’s always an organization or collective looking to help nurture the minds shaping the city’s creative future. It’s no secret that one of the biggest challenges facing artists and innovative nonprofits is funding. For many, supplies, materials, and other expenses make it difficult to forge a focused career in the arts. No matter the discipline, local arts organizations are working to provide more opportunities for creativity to thrive.
