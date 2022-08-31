Read full article on original website
Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato
Although some events are returning from last year, PrideFest will add a new event to its roster and a few important honorees. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter...
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several local groups are partnering to study one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in Mankato. The study commissioned by the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, Minnesota State University, Mankato, City of Mankato, and Blue Earth County will look at pedestrian connectivity on Stadium Road between the intersections of Ellis Avenue and Warren Street.
Mankato PrideFest adds new event to 2022 schedule
Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter recognized with award for state’s best drinking...
Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students
The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Each year, the Minnesota Department of Health judges communities on who has the best drinking water, and this year, St. Peter took home the prize for best drinking water in Minnesota. Minnesota State University,...
Blue Earth Co. to seek different site for new public works facility after neighborhood feedback
Blue Earth Area looks to large senior class to renew playoff hopes. The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students. Updated: 8 hours ago. Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and...
KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been nominated for an Emmy® award. The nomination is for News Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter, serving Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The entries were judged by peers in...
Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder...
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI
A Gofundme was created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was critically injured after an unsecured gun safe fell on top of him. Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Today marks the last...
Minnesota farmers donate soy-based shoes to Mankato Clinic health care workers
The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday. St. Peter recognized with award for state’s best drinking water. Updated: 3 hours ago. Each year, the Minnesota Department of...
Sports Extra: Fall Week 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol issues bus safety reminders as kids head back to school. Updated: 6 hours ago. As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school bus safety.
Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Pick of the Litter: Salem
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem. He’s a friendly and energetic feline. When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight. This is his second stay at BENCHS.
Fun.com sees business, staffing boom
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween right around the corner, business is ramping up at FUN.com. The company scouts around 2,000 seasonal employees each fall. This year, it’s ahead of the game. 1,600 applications have already been submitted. FUN.com says the increase comes at the right time--mirroring a...
Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every Thursday, KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at Minnesota State athletic programs. The first guest on Maverick Insider is Todd Hoffner, head coach of the Minnesota State football team, who talks about the upcoming season and the team’s season opener against Bemidji State.
MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips. State Patrol said that motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
mprnews.org
Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis
Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
