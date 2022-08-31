MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.

