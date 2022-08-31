ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato

Although some events are returning from last year, PrideFest will add a new event to its roster and a few important honorees. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several local groups are partnering to study one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in Mankato. The study commissioned by the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, Minnesota State University, Mankato, City of Mankato, and Blue Earth County will look at pedestrian connectivity on Stadium Road between the intersections of Ellis Avenue and Warren Street.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato PrideFest adds new event to 2022 schedule

Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all. St. Peter recognized with award for state’s best drinking...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students

The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Each year, the Minnesota Department of Health judges communities on who has the best drinking water, and this year, St. Peter took home the prize for best drinking water in Minnesota. Minnesota State University,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been nominated for an Emmy® award. The nomination is for News Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter, serving Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The entries were judged by peers in...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI

A Gofundme was created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was critically injured after an unsecured gun safe fell on top of him. Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Today marks the last...
KEYC

Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health. “Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Salem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem. He’s a friendly and energetic feline. When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight. This is his second stay at BENCHS.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fun.com sees business, staffing boom

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween right around the corner, business is ramping up at FUN.com. The company scouts around 2,000 seasonal employees each fall. This year, it’s ahead of the game. 1,600 applications have already been submitted. FUN.com says the increase comes at the right time--mirroring a...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every Thursday, KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at Minnesota State athletic programs. The first guest on Maverick Insider is Todd Hoffner, head coach of the Minnesota State football team, who talks about the upcoming season and the team’s season opener against Bemidji State.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips. State Patrol said that motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis

Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
MANKATO, MN

