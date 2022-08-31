ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more

In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now

It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Google#Webkit#Ipad Air
CNET

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch

Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak

In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away

Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update

Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security. Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple October event: iPads, Macs and everything we expect to be announced after the iPhone 14 and Watch

Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing four iPhone 14s and three Apple Watches.But then it will hold yet another international event, just a few weeks later, according to reports.That is likely to serve as an opportunity to touch on all the things that Apple did not get time to address in its September Apple event, or which were not fully ready.Here is everything that’s expected for that October event. (You can find predictions for the September event here, and for the iPhone 14 itself here too.)iPadsThe iPad is usually the star of Apple’s October...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhones to fix security issues

Nearly a year after the last update for iOS 12, Apple rolled out iOS 12.5.6 on Wednesday. If you’re still using an older iPhone that can’t update past iOS 12, you should download and install iOS 12.5.6 immediately. Apple explains on its support site that the update addresses a big security issue affecting WebKit. This is the same exploit that Apple patched in iOS 15.6.1. Thankfully, the kernel exploit from that update doesn’t affect older iPhones.
CELL PHONES

