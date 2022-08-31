Read full article on original website
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
9to5Mac
Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more
In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
CNBC
Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now
It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Apple Insider
Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch
Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
If you're still clinging on to your ancient iPhone, you need to download this update now
Apple has released a new version of its iOS 12 operating system aimed at helping protect older iPhone devices from some serious security threats. The new iOS 12.5.6 is designed for some of the company's most-loved devices, including the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, as well as the iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).
9to5Mac
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
Android Authority
A $1,200 phone was the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
The Verge
If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update
Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security. Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Apple October event: iPads, Macs and everything we expect to be announced after the iPhone 14 and Watch
Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing four iPhone 14s and three Apple Watches.But then it will hold yet another international event, just a few weeks later, according to reports.That is likely to serve as an opportunity to touch on all the things that Apple did not get time to address in its September Apple event, or which were not fully ready.Here is everything that’s expected for that October event. (You can find predictions for the September event here, and for the iPhone 14 itself here too.)iPadsThe iPad is usually the star of Apple’s October...
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
I want to buy an iPad Pro – but a cheap iPad redesign could change my mind
I'm leaving TechRadar, and that means I have to return the iPad Pro 12.9 I've had on loan and – against the advice of my bank account – buy my first new tablet since I was in university several years ago. Having used iPad Pros for years, I'm...
Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhones to fix security issues
Nearly a year after the last update for iOS 12, Apple rolled out iOS 12.5.6 on Wednesday. If you’re still using an older iPhone that can’t update past iOS 12, you should download and install iOS 12.5.6 immediately. Apple explains on its support site that the update addresses a big security issue affecting WebKit. This is the same exploit that Apple patched in iOS 15.6.1. Thankfully, the kernel exploit from that update doesn’t affect older iPhones.
