Berkshire County, MA

On International Overdose Awareness Day, Berkshire County faces yet another year of rising overdose deaths

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
iBerkshires.com

Community Honors Loved Ones on Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County had 62 fatal overdoses last year, 33 occurring in Pittsfield. Community members marked National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with a memorial at the Common and a vigil at Park Square. The event — organized by Living in Recovery — aimed to memorialize those...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Syracuse.com

Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say

Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
LEE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remains of missing NY woman discovered in western MA

LEE, Mass. — Investigators in western Massachusetts believe they have found the remains of a missing New York woman. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 29. “On Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” according to a statement from State Police. “Police have since located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person.”
LEE, MA
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Rogovoy Report 9/2/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend. PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y., brings the curtain down on its summer season with a weekend full of events, including Farm Fatale, a comedic work of “post-apocalyptic” theater, tonight and Saturday at 7pm; C’est pas là (It’s Not Here, It’s Over Here), Compagnie Galmae’s intricate string installation, resembling a freshly woven spider’s web, inspired by Juhyung Lee’s experiences of street protests in Seoul, on Saturday at 8:30pm and again on Sunday at 8; and The Moles, a proto-punk rock concert from an anthropomorphic quintet redefining the meaning of “underground,” on Sunday at 7pm. (Fri-Sun, Sept 2-4)
CHATHAM, NY
westernmassnews.com

Officials: remains found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
LEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – More than a house, Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offer you a welcoming and enchanting environment on 68+ private acres in a most convenient location with a private pool.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

