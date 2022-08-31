Todd O. Davis, former President/GM of Zimmer Biomet, joins Maxx Orthopedics as strategic advisor to further its ASC offering

If you hate walls of exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and tons of glorious square footage, there’s no chance you’ll like this lofty home for sale in North Philadelphia. Originally constructed as a warehouse, the 10,000-square-foot building has been divided up into three separate units, all for sale together. Whether you’re looking for a live-work space to accommodate your growing business and your own living quarters or are looking to invest in some real estate, this townhouse could be the answer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO