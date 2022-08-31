Todd O. Davis, former President/GM of Zimmer Biomet, joins Maxx Orthopedics as strategic advisor to further its ASC offering

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
2 Large Delaware County Firms Make Top Workplace List
Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized two Delaware County companies as Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Large Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
buckscountyherald.com
Grand View Health receives 5-star quality rating from CMS
Grand View Health is the only Bucks County hospital to receive a five-star rating for overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent update to the Hospital Compare website completed last month. Five stars is the highest CMS rating available. Only 13.9%...
buckscountyherald.com
Veteran-owned business in Doylestown eases moving burden
Those who are moving, downsizing, going through a divorce, helping care for an elderly loved one, or settling the estate of a loved one, or who need to relocate or transition from one property to another, know how daunting and overwhelming the process can be. Personal Property Managers of Doylestown,...
Bucks County Home to One of Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Area’s Top Workplaces 2022 in Large Companies Category
Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized one Bucks County company as one of Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Large Companies category. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
timespub.com
Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location
Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Retail Renno of Willow Grove Shopping Center Is a True (Amazon) Fresh Start
Amazon Fresh is indicating a desire to become part of the renovated Willow Grove Shopping Center.Image via iStock. The Willow Grove Shopping Center refresh will take that label literally as an Amazon Fresh grocery retailer joins the site plans. Ryan Sharrow checked out the news in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
thebrownandwhite.com
$8 million donation to allow for expansion of multiple athletic facilities
The Lehigh Athletics Department announced plans for the renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletic Complex, as a result of an $8 million donation from the parents of a current Lehigh student athlete. The gift, which Lehigh announced in a memo on Aug. 16, will provide for the renovation...
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
Gruesome surgeries and medical marvels: The history of America’s first hospital
Dr. Thomas Bond, with the help of Benjamin Franklin, founded Pennsylvania Hospital in 1751. It was the first chartered hospital in the nation. It became renowned for surgical excellence and changed the game of mental health care.
buckscountyherald.com
Five Bucks County hospitals launch permanent sharps collection boxes
Permanent sharps disposal boxes are being made available at Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital-Quakertown and St. Mary Medical Center. Similar to the medication disposal boxes at these locations, the sharps boxes offer the community a safe and convenient way to dispose of used,...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
This Cavernous Converted Warehouse Home for Sale in Philadelphia Is Warm and Full of Character
If you hate walls of exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and tons of glorious square footage, there’s no chance you’ll like this lofty home for sale in North Philadelphia. Originally constructed as a warehouse, the 10,000-square-foot building has been divided up into three separate units, all for sale together. Whether you’re looking for a live-work space to accommodate your growing business and your own living quarters or are looking to invest in some real estate, this townhouse could be the answer.
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown Hospital closing inpatient pediatric unit
Doylestown Health is closing its six-bed inpatient pediatric unit at Doylestown Hospital, effective Sept. 30. The hospital announced the upcoming closure Aug. 30, saying demand for outpatient pediatric services has increased significantly while demand for inpatient pediatric services has declined, as it has at similar hospitals. “Closing the unit will...
Downingtown Resident Among Castaways on Newest Season of ‘Survivor’ TV Series
The popular Survivor tv show will return for its 43rd season on Sept. 21, and among the 18 new castaways is Downingtown resident Lindsay Carmine, writes staff from CBS Los Angeles. Carmine, 42, is a pediatric nurse who will star in the Emmy Award-winning series for a new chapter on...
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
Townhouse Project at Turtle Creek Golf Course, Limerick, Steadily Creeps Forward
Like one of its namesake reptiles poking its head out of its shell, the emerging transformation of 15.6 acres of Limerick’s Turtle Creek Golf Course into a site for 90 townhouses is making itself evident. Joe Zlomek, of The Sanatoga Post, updated readers on the progress.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
