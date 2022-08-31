Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shorn and reborn: Chase Winovich hopes to be with the Cleveland Browns for a long time
BEREA — Chase Winovich saw his nine-year growth of dyed-blond hair hit the salon floor, and the personal transformation soon marked what he believes could be his football rebirth. The then-New England Patriots edge rusher was alone in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, working out in the offseason. While meditating, he said he fell asleep...
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Report: Collin Sexton turned down contract offer from Cavs before trade to Utah
After landing combo guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers as part of the package for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz intend to keep Sexton in Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals in an emergency edition of his podcast The Hoop Collective. Sexton had been...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Mary Kay Cabot on Browns' defense vs Baker: Big for both sides, but also not a deal breaker for either
Mary Kay Cabot on the importance on this season opener for the Browns defense against Baker Mayfield. Why the Browns should consider adding one more receiving option. Expectations for Amari Cooper with Jacoby Brissett starting the first 11 games.
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'
Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a less-than-stellar start.
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Josh Rosen Being Back With Browns
Earlier this summer, due to his many sexual misconduct allegations and lawsuits, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by independent arbitrator Sue Robinson. The NFL appealed the decision, and after the two sides negotiated, the suspension was set at 11 games. In anticipation of Watson...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
NBC Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Mo Osling III on UCLA Containing Bowling Green
The Bruins didn't allow a point in the second half and limited the Falcons to just 162 total yards of offense on the day.
Baker Mayfield’s disputed ‘f–k up’ the Browns quote shows why players detest the media
92.3 The Fan’s Andy Baskin and Daryl Ruiter discussed the disputed Baker Mayfield “f–k up” the Browns quote reported by Cynthia Frelund on Audacy’s “It’s Always Gameday in Cleveland” podcast.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/3: T-Shirts, Free Agents, and General Lameness
Welcome to Labor Day weekend! We keep the lights on here at the OBR, but most of our staff is enjoying the weekend and taking a break before the craziness of the regular season starts. I’ll keep these newswires rolling as long as the local media continues to feed us...
