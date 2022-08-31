ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Browns Sign Qb#Practice Squad#Te Miller Forristall#Te Zaire Mitchell Paden#Texas A M Aggie
FanSided

Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Akron Beacon Journal

Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'

Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a less-than-stellar start.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Josh Rosen Being Back With Browns

Earlier this summer, due to his many sexual misconduct allegations and lawsuits, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by independent arbitrator Sue Robinson. The NFL appealed the decision, and after the two sides negotiated, the suspension was set at 11 games. In anticipation of Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy