Read full article on original website
Bonnie Taylor
3d ago
Doesn't matter what he was wanted for. Maybe he got what he deserved. The point is, he was UNARMED! NO WEAPONS! No drugs. No shouts of threat against cops. It doesn't work that way, people!! As much as we may want to, you just can't go around shooting those that pise no immediate threat!! Don't get me wrong. I'd have shot him if I was the abused, pregnant girlfriend!!!! But the law says he's not guilty till the court rules otherwise. It sucks but that's the way it is
Reply(1)
8
Blaze Woods
2d ago
Ignore the orders of the police because you don’t want to go to jail. The other 2 came out and are alive for following orders.
Reply
6
Carla Justus
2d ago
don't try to justify the cops taken his life yes he had a warrant he def didn't deserve to die
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
Family of Columbus man fatally shot by officer demands justice during protest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of Donovan Lewis shared passionate cries outside of the Columbus Police Headquarters Friday night at a demonstration, demanding justice for his death. “He was crazy silly, crazy happy. He just loved everybody, he loved life,” said Lewis’ mother, Rebbeca Duran through tears.
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Records: Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting arrested
Police identified Torodd Carter as the suspect. He is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday. Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering...
Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation. Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Body camera video shows a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man in bed
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have released body camera video that shows a police officer serving a felony warrant fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in bed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney for family of 20-year-old killed by police calls for accountability
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of an unarmed 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by Columbus police chastised what he called a “reckless,” unjustified police shooting. At a news conference Thursday, the family of Donovan Lewis stood behind their attorney, Rex Elliott, as body camera footage showed the final moments of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction
Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
insideedition.com
Ohio Police Release Bodycam Video of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Columbus Police Department in Ohio released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting. Authorities say it happened when officers went to serve a search warrant at 2:30 a.m. They say they knocked on the door for 10 minutes before someone answered. An occupant of the unit was handcuffed, while officers went in looking for another person. A K9 alerted them to a person in the bedroom. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Lawyer: Ohio man’s police shooting death reckless, senseless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police came under criticism Thursday for the killing of a man who was lying on his bed when an officer attempting to serve warrants fatally shot him, as a lawyer representing the slain man’s family demanded immediate changes to policing in the city and promised a lawsuit.
Family attorney says ‘entirely reckless behavior’ by police caused Donovan Lewis’ death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by Columbus police during an attempted arrest is speaking out. Donovan Lewis, 20, was killed early Tuesday when police attempted to arrest him on a warrant for assault, domestic violence, and improper handling of a firearm. Body […]
sunny95.com
Chief: Man fatally shot by police may have held vape pen
COLUMBUS (AP) — A man fatally shot by police in Ohio’s capital city appeared to be holding a vape pen in his hand, the city police chief said as an investigation was underway into the shooting. Donovan Lewis, 20, died at a hospital following the shooting early Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus. According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% […]
Comments / 23