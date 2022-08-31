ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
WDSU

Pilot who threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart charged

A man who stole an airplane early Saturday morning made his first court appearance Sunday and is being held without bond. Officers said Cory Patterson of Shannon called E911 Saturday morning threatening to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo. Officers said that Patterson stole a fully fueled Beachcraft King Air C90 twine engine aircraft and took off shortly after 5 a.m.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Starkville, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, MS
City
Starkville, MS
wtva.com

Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

One in custody, one hospitalized after DeKalb shooting

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said his department is working a drive-by shooting case Tuesday. Moore said it happened around noon at DeVille Apartments in DeKalb. The sheriff said one person is in custody and one person is in the hospital. Names were not immediately released.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting

The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Jones
wcbi.com

Car fire on Highway 82 for the second consecutive day

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the second in two days. A car burst into flames on Highway 82. This fire happened today in the westbound lane near Wade Tractor. Lowndes County volunteer firefighters from District 4 and District 5 were on the scene. Crews were able to knock out...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

Authorities say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia early on Labor Day during a violent holiday weekend that has seen seven other homicides and a number of other shootings and stabbings. Police said officers responding to scene shortly before 1 a.m. Monday...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Medics#Violent Crime
WREG

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities

STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
COLUMBUS, MS
brownsvilleradio.com

Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north

An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicks96news.com

Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
Commercial Dispatch

Murder suspect out on bond allegedly randomly shoots at woman

A teen faces an aggravated assault charge for shooting at a driver Friday in North Columbus. Dorian Williams, 17, was standing outside near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North when he shot multiple times at a female driver in a passing car, according to Columbus Police Department. The car was...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy