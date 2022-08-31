Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
WDSU
Pilot who threatened to crash into Tupelo Walmart charged
A man who stole an airplane early Saturday morning made his first court appearance Sunday and is being held without bond. Officers said Cory Patterson of Shannon called E911 Saturday morning threatening to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo. Officers said that Patterson stole a fully fueled Beachcraft King Air C90 twine engine aircraft and took off shortly after 5 a.m.
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
WTOK-TV
One in custody, one hospitalized after DeKalb shooting
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said his department is working a drive-by shooting case Tuesday. Moore said it happened around noon at DeVille Apartments in DeKalb. The sheriff said one person is in custody and one person is in the hospital. Names were not immediately released.
Commercial Dispatch
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
wcbi.com
Car fire on Highway 82 for the second consecutive day
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the second in two days. A car burst into flames on Highway 82. This fire happened today in the westbound lane near Wade Tractor. Lowndes County volunteer firefighters from District 4 and District 5 were on the scene. Crews were able to knock out...
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured
Authorities say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia early on Labor Day during a violent holiday weekend that has seen seven other homicides and a number of other shootings and stabbings. Police said officers responding to scene shortly before 1 a.m. Monday...
wcbi.com
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
wcbi.com
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
brownsvilleradio.com
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north
An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
wtva.com
PLANE THEFT: Judge denies bond for man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Tupelo Walmart
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A judge denied bond for the man accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, appeared in Tupelo Municipal Court Sunday charged with grand larceny and making a terroristic threat. Police say he...
Commercial Dispatch
Murder suspect out on bond allegedly randomly shoots at woman
A teen faces an aggravated assault charge for shooting at a driver Friday in North Columbus. Dorian Williams, 17, was standing outside near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North when he shot multiple times at a female driver in a passing car, according to Columbus Police Department. The car was...
