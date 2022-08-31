ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

smithmountainlake.com

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital restricts visitation

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital launched visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 last week. The hospital changed its visitation level to red. No visitors are permitted with the following exceptions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one designated visitor. Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients...
FRANKLIN, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Ask a Doctor, Yu Guan

Q. Why did you choose family medicine as your practice area and what do you enjoy most about your job? A. Growing up in a family-focused culture, I was inspired to dedicate my life to providing care for other families and helping them stay healthy. I believe family medicine provides a pivotal role in promoting the health and well-being of our community. What I enjoy the most about my job is the long-lasting relationships with my patients and their families. I am proud to provide a quality care to my loved patients and to have positive influence on their well-being.
YORKTOWN, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting

Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Health
peninsulachronicle.com

Dran’s Heating & A/C Expanding, Rebranding Its Business

NEWPORT NEWS—Dran’s Heating & A/C will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 20 beginning at noon, to celebrate the grand opening of the expansion and rebranding of the business. The company is adding electricians to its staff and will now be known as Dran’s HVAC & Electrical.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Peanut Farmer’s “Shocking” Methods

Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Stihl hires HR exec from HII

Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

