Q. Why did you choose family medicine as your practice area and what do you enjoy most about your job? A. Growing up in a family-focused culture, I was inspired to dedicate my life to providing care for other families and helping them stay healthy. I believe family medicine provides a pivotal role in promoting the health and well-being of our community. What I enjoy the most about my job is the long-lasting relationships with my patients and their families. I am proud to provide a quality care to my loved patients and to have positive influence on their well-being.

YORKTOWN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO