Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations
10 On Your Side has confirmed the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk will be providing vaccinations again, starting this month.
smithmountainlake.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital restricts visitation
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital launched visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 last week. The hospital changed its visitation level to red. No visitors are permitted with the following exceptions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one designated visitor. Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Ask a Doctor, Yu Guan
Q. Why did you choose family medicine as your practice area and what do you enjoy most about your job? A. Growing up in a family-focused culture, I was inspired to dedicate my life to providing care for other families and helping them stay healthy. I believe family medicine provides a pivotal role in promoting the health and well-being of our community. What I enjoy the most about my job is the long-lasting relationships with my patients and their families. I am proud to provide a quality care to my loved patients and to have positive influence on their well-being.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting
Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
13newsnow.com
Amazon donates more than 1,000 backpacks to Chesapeake school
The backpacks were filled with school supplies. It's part of Amazon's "Global Month of Volunteering."
peninsulachronicle.com
Dran’s Heating & A/C Expanding, Rebranding Its Business
NEWPORT NEWS—Dran’s Heating & A/C will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 20 beginning at noon, to celebrate the grand opening of the expansion and rebranding of the business. The company is adding electricians to its staff and will now be known as Dran’s HVAC & Electrical.
Gov. Youngkin addresses teacher shortage through new executive directive
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a plan to try to get more teachers in classrooms. It’s a big problem school divisions are facing across the country and here in Hampton Roads. Portsmouth, for example, has about 100 instructional vacancies. Norfolk has about 200. Youngkin...
Suffolk councilman says he asked for test after sister died of cancer, turns out he had it too
"If you think you have a problem, don't be afraid to ask for them to do something ...there is hope in all this."
Norfolk Community Services Board hosting mental health first aid training
According to a tweet from the city, the training will take place on September 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7447 Central Business Park Drive.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Peanut Farmer’s “Shocking” Methods
Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
10 Time Saver Traffic: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes headway on marine construction
The project now has an anticipated completion date of November 2025.
Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as passengers look to save money
More Virginians are riding the rails than ever before. This week, Amtrak announced travel on in/state-supported trains hit an all-time high. Adding stops in Norfolk and Newport News had a lot to do with that.
'Climate wins here' | Portsmouth leaders celebrate passage of historic laws
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investing in the environment: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act were both recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, and on Wednesday Portsmouth's mayor and other local lawmakers came together to talk about the positive impact they expect will come from these new laws.
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Norfolk City Treasurer updates payment processing for real estate and property taxes
According to a press release, the Treasurer's Office is partnering with PNC Bank to ensure the safe processing of payments and realign internal resources.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
Virginia Business
Stihl hires HR exec from HII
Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting career fair in Chesapeake Sept. 9
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
13newsnow.com
NSU students get financial boost from seven-figure donation
The Landmark Foundation is giving Norfolk State University $1 million per year for the next five years. It's going towards need-based scholarships for students.
