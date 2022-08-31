Read full article on original website
Related
‘Honk for Jesus’: How the Ebo Sisters’ Outrageous Mega-Church Comedy Saved Their Souls
This fall, the comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. — starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Southern Baptist scammers sweating to re-open their megachurch after a public scandal — will not just herald the ascendance of a fresh new comic filmmaker. It will introduce viewers to two sharp and funny filmmakers, actually: Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo, 31-year-old double Geminis from Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up playing basketball at the same sprawling house of worship where their film was shot. “I’m not sure what double Gemini means,” Adamma says over Zoom from Atlanta, where she’s...
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
Niece Performs “Unholy” Baptism on Catholic Aunt
According to the Catholic Church, baptism is a sacrament that was instituted by Christ and is necessary for salvation. Devout Catholics believe that they are cleansed of original sin and become children of God through baptism. They also believe baptism gives them the grace to lead a Christian life and persevere in the faith.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
RELATED PEOPLE
What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism
In one of my favorite scenes from “The Simpsons,” Homer answers the door to find Rev. Timothy Lovejoy, the busybody, sanctimonious preacher at his door, accompanied by a mob. “This isn’t about Jesus, is it?” Homer asks. “All things are about Jesus, Homer,” Lovejoy replies. “Awww,” a frustrated Homer grunts. I keep on coming back […] The post What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Shouts Amen Hallelujah to Moral Hypocrisy
In gangster movies, it’s the moment that we see a Mob wife proudly snaking her arms into the sleeves of a gorgeous fur or a decked-out piece of jewelry that sells the point: There’s no such thing as innocence when you’re complicit. Even the people married to monsters have a price. Adamma Ebo’s debut feature Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock) is about the Black church, not gangsters, but it has a similar moment, with the embattled Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie (Regina Hall) stepping into their oversized closet and putting all their finest threads on display, impressed with themselves, high on God’s abundance. “There’s just something about a pastor in Prada,” Trinitie says. “It just gives you chills.” You wouldn’t know from this moment that Pastor Childs is in the news for having inappropriate sexual affairs with younger men in his congregation, or that rumors are flying about his potentially settling this matter out of court, or that, because of this, the Childs’ megachurch, Wander the Greater Paths, is on hiatus while the good pastor gathers himself and revs up for a relaunch that should help mend his flailing public image.
The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Nan Goldin’s Remarkable Life Gets a Towering Film Befitting It
That title. Even before it screened, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” cast a shiver across the Venice Film Festival competition, sounding more like a line from a Yeats poem than the latest documentary from the director of “CITIZENFOUR.” The big news: the film lives up to it. Already a robust director, Laura Poitras has leveled up with “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is about the life and art of Nan Goldin and how this led her to found P.A.I.N (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), an advocacy group targeting the Sackler Family for manufacturing and distributing OxyContin, a deeply addictive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Couple review – Tolstoy’s other half in mournful closeup
At just 64 minutes, this is a very modestly proportioned film from veteran documentary film-maker Frederick Wiseman, whose works generally run at epic length. And in fact A Couple is very different to his habitual output: it’s a belletristic homage to the most famously unhappy marriage in literary history; an intimate, pared-down chamber piece about Sofia Tolstoy, wife of Leo. The indefinite article in the title is misleading. This is the couple: a legendary relationship.
‘Fragments of Paradise’ Review: Jonas Mekas Doc Is a Message from Beyond the Grave
“Some called him the godfather of underground film.” “My guest tonight is Jonas Mekas, who was first of all a poet before he was a filmmaker.” “His name is Jonas Mekas, a man who I think more than almost anybody in the world epitomizes the meaning and significance of independent filmmaking.” Those are some of the TV news voiceover soundbites that open KD Davison’s documentary about the great ringleader of American avant-garde cinema. It’s not an auspicious beginning. How can a doc about someone who championed pushing the boundaries of filmmaking to their limit get such a prosaic and obvious introduction...
30 books we can't wait for this fall
The latest from Ling Ma, Yiyun Li, Russell Banks and Namwali Serpell as well as exciting newcomers round out our critics' most anticipated fall books.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fivio Foreign Releases ‘God Did Freestyle’ — Watch The Video
‘GOD DID’, the title track from DJ Khaled’s new album has been the talk of social media for a week now, mostly due to the incredible JAY-Z verse that even sparked an MSNBC segment. With Wayne and Ross doing their thing on the song as well as Hov,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Engadget
‘Running with the Devil’ offers an unpleasant glimpse at the ‘real’ John McAfee
The following article discusses the themes explored in the documentary, which includes substance abuse, mental health, gun violence and suicide. We all know, or knew, that guy. Not in your social circle, but known nonetheless; someone’s older brother, cousin or drinking buddy. Whenever they have a captive audience they tell you tales of their exploits when they’re not kicking around suburban Lowestoft. In between puffs of cigarette smoke and the cheapest whiskey available, they’ll say they tried to join the army, but the recruitment people told them they were just too brilliant to waste in an infantry unit. Or they're an off-duty bodyguard who was lying low because The Mafia was looking for them (don’t ask why, shut up). Or that they had just signed a contract to replace The Undertaker at The Wrestling™ and would be jetting off to the US in the near future. The intensity of their testimony may, for a brief second, sucker you in, but you’ll soon realize that these people are more Walter Mitty than Walter White. Now imagine what that guy would look like if they’d been handed $100 million, and you’ll get a fairly decent portrait of John McAfee in his later years.
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE HISTORY OF THE ANCIENT LOGICS AND METAPHYSICS
IN every transmutation, either of one element into another, or of one compound body either into the elements out of which it was composed, or into another compound body, it seemed evident, that both in the old and in the new species, there was something that was the same, and something that was different. When Fire was changed into Air, or Water into Earth, the Stuff, or Subject-matter of this Air and this Earth, was evidently the same with that of the former Fire or Water; but the Nature or Species of those new bodies was entirely different. When, in the same manner, a number of fresh, green, and odoriferous flowers were thrown together in a heap, they, in a short time, entirely changed their nature, became putrid and loathsome, and dissolved into a confused mass of ordure, which bore no resemblance, either in sensible qualities or in its effects, to their former beautiful appearance. But how different soever the species, the subject-matter of the flowers, and of the ordure, was, in this case too, evidently the same. In every body therefore, whether simple or mixed, there were evidently two principles, whose combination constituted the whole nature of that particular body.
How Stoicism influenced music from the French Renaissance to Pink Floyd
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Have you ever turned to music when struggling with a difficult emotion, like sadness, anxiety or anger?. Most people believe that music has some therapeutic power, and that confidence is increasingly backed by empirical evidence. However, there remains little consensus on precisely how or why music has an ability to influence our emotional, physical and mental well-being.
Comments / 0