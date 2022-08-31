ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

A Megabus expansion will connect Allentown with 11 cities, including Philadelphia

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Allentown will soon have additional choices for bus travel as Megabus announced it has partnered with Fullington Trailways to expand its network in Pennsylvania, beginning Thursday.

In a news release, New Jersey-based Megabus said it will connect Allentown with 11 cities including Philadelphia and Williamsport.

Stops along the Williamsport route include Lehighton, Jim Thorpe, Hazleton, Bloomsburg and Danville. The Philadelphia route goes to 30th Street Station.

The routes will originate from the Allentown Bus Terminal at 325 Hamilton St.

Other cities seeing expanded Megabus service include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and State College.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania,” Colin Emberson, a Megabus vice president, said in a statement. “As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network.”

Fullington Auto Bus Co. President and CEO Jonathan Berzas said it will allow customers another avenue to buy tickets.

The service begins a few months after Fullington cut back its service to the Lehigh Valley, saying PennDOT reduced service levels throughout the state, with some runs completely discontinued.

Schedules and ticket information can be found at us.megabus.com .

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

morethanthecurve.com

Montgomery County included in drought watch across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on August 31st that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties. This declaration includes Montgomery County. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia Plans for a Transit Revolution

As reported in an article for TransitCenter, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is underway with a number of large-scale transit planning projects with the potential to reinvent transit in and around the city. Three planning initiatives are pushing forward the vision put forth in the SEPTA Forward strategic plan—Reimagining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Megabus#State College#Fullington Auto Bus Co#Penndot
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
