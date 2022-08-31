ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville residents react to new high school football spectator rules

By Chris Davis
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLA9m_0hd7N1G200

Instead of celebrating touchdowns, fans and players had to get down and take cover after shots were fired at a West Creek High School football game in Clarksville. It happened during Week One of the high school football season.

Despite the panic and confusion, thankfully, no one was hurt. Those responsible weren't even enrolled in the school district.

That's why the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is implementing new policies for home high school football games. Fans are encouraged to bring clear bags and leave their purses, bags and backpacks at home. There are a few exceptions for student-athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, referees and school employees.

There's also a new adult supervision rule. Unless minors attend one of the community's high schools, they have to be accompanied by an adult that's preferably a parent or guardian.

NewsChannel 5 walked around Downtown Clarksville in hopes of getting feedback on these sweeping changes.

"It’s sad we’re in the day and time where we have to have a policy like that," said Ava Freeman, who's about to open up a new business in Clarksville.

"Safety is the most important thing. We want our kids on the field to be safe, so, we also want our fans to come and enjoy it to be safe also," said James Taylor, a Clarksville resident.

While pretty much everyone we spoke to supported the changes, some thought the West Creek scenario was just an isolated incident.

"We generally don’t have any issues. I’m a criminal defense attorney down here and I love it down in Clarksville; it’s pretty safe," said Terria Blunt.

"The children sometimes want to come to their games and just have fun, so I think it’s kind of sad for them, but I understand the safety," said Freeman.

District leaders said you'll also see more law enforcement at games, all in the hope that screams of fear will go rightfully back to cheers.

"I think if the city of Clarksville will get behind it, I think it will keep a lot of people safe," said Taylor.

A CMCSS spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that these changes will apply to all opposing team fans as well and will be enforced by school administration, gate security and an enhanced law enforcement presence at each game.

CMCSS may also extend similar policies for other athletic and community events, but say they will notify parents and students before they go into effect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Two Adairville Elementary students tackle the football field

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Caydence Baker and Hadley Morgan are not what you would expect when someone mentions football players, but that is exactly what they are. For both students, this is their first year playing Junior Pro Football for Logan County. This is both girls’ first year playing the...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Clarksville, TN
Football
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Schools to Delay ‘Farewell Year’ for Sports Until 2023-24

One day after a construction manager told the Christian County School Board that it could be six months before new bids could be accepted for the new Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy, school officials have announced the “farewell year” for Christian County High and Hopkinsville High will now be in 2023-24 with the new school to begin extracurricular activities in the 2024-25 school year.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 9-2-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina bring all the fun from Week 3, plus they’re joined by Lauren Floyd who has a tropical preview of WKU Football right out of Honolulu. Final. Bowling Green 41. Pleasure Ridge Park 14. Final. Greenwood 42. Allen County-Scottsville 24.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
WSMV

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#School Administration#American Football#Highschoolsports
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Distinguished President of Fisk Removed

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wkdzradio.com

Missing Child In Herndon Located

A child reported missing on Lafayette Road in Christian County has been located Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old child that had been reported missing around 7 pm was located just before 10 pm and is safe and with family.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy