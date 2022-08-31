Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay launches 3 new sites for after-school programs

Families are getting greater access to after school programs in Hillsborough County after the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay launched three new sites.

After school is out at DeSoto Elementary in Tampa, kids get a chance to have fun and learn at the same time.

“We get to do activities. We get to play with our friends. They help us with our homework if it’s really difficult,” said Joel Colon, a 5 th grader. “In general, it’s just a really fun place to be.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay announced the expansion of the AfterZone Elementary School program at three additional school sites.

“With our partnerships with the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Public School System, we have a chance to go into Just Elementary, DeSoto Elementary, and Excelsior Prep,” said Terry Carter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

The organization said the after-school program provides out-of-school support and learning opportunities throughout the school year and summer programming for kids from kindergarten through 5 th grade.

Carter shared they’ve been servicing the community for nearly 97 years.

“It gives not only our youth but our families a chance to know that their kids are in a safe environment after school while they’re at work trying to make a living for their families,” said Carter.

The three new sites are:

Just Elementary School - 1315 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Fl 33607

DeSoto Elementary School - 2618 Corrine St, Tampa, Fl 33605

Excelsior Prep Charter School - 2156 University Square Mall #260-262, Tampa, FL 33612

The organization said the schools started offering out-of-school programming at the capacity of 60 children each beginning August 10, but that there is room. Organizers said parents interested in signing their children up can click here .

“We are really excited to be funding the three new sites for the AfterZone school initiative program,” said Dexter Lewis, the Director of Public Relations for the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. “We funded this program for several years, and what better way to support parents and caregivers that are working during this time than to support them in after school programs.”

Emily Tirelli, the principal at DeSoto Elementary School, has already seen the impact the program has had on kids.

“Sometimes when the parents come early, the kids are upset. They don’t want to go,” said Tirelli.