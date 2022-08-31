ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros clip Rangers for third straight win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCi9l_0hd7MtMS00

Jose Altuve had two hits, two walks, two RBIs and scored two runs to help the visiting Houston Astros to a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

David Hensley, a late addition to the lineup as the designated hitter after Chas McCormick was scratched with a sore finger, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run for Houston.

The Astros have won three in a row and seven of nine.

Astros starter Cristian Javier (8-9) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking three. Rafael Montero pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and five of seven.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (10-5) gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Altuve battled back from an 0-2 count to secure a leadoff walk.

The Rangers had a chance to turn an inning-ending double play, but third baseman Ezequiel Duran made a throwing error and both runners were safe. Trey Mancini then came through with a two-out RBI single to score Altuve from second.

Houston also walked the leadoff batter before Seager extended his MLB career-high with his 29th home run of the season over the fence in right for a 2-1 lead.

The Astros moved back ahead in the second on a one-out infield single by Hensley, a walk to Mauricio Dubon and a two-run double by Altuve for a 3-2 lead.

Houston struck again in the fourth when it loaded the bases with two outs and Kyle Tucker delivered a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Rangers got a run back in the fifth when Marcus Semien doubled with one out and came home on a two-out single by Nathaniel Lowe to make it 5-3.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think

The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#Rbi
FOX Sports

McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy