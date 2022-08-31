Read full article on original website
Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
Where, when $3 movie tickets are coming to Bay Area theaters
Thousands of theaters across the country are participating in National Cinema Day on Saturday, when popcorn will cost more than your movie ticket.
Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced
Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
Cause determined in Vacaville apartment fire that left 19 displaced
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fire officials have determined a cause in a Thursday fire that left a firefighter injured and nearly a dozen families who live in a Vacaville apartment complex displaced. Authorities say the improper disposal of smoking material led to the blaze at the Sycamores Apartments on Sara...
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
Mobile Medical and Dental Clinic dedicated for Sonoma County
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at John Reed Elementary School in Rohnert Park on August 26. The Mobile Medical and Dental Clinic is owned and operated by Petaluma Health Center (PHC). According to Chief Administrative Officer, Pedro Toledo, “this has been a multi-year process” to make the mobile clinic a reality. Toledo was joined by Congressman Mike Thompson, Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriquez, Superintendent Mayra Perez, Principal AnnaMaria Young, and staff of PHC for the dedication ceremony.
Petaluma high school cancels classes after student receives ‘suspicious’ Snapchat with references to shooting
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat. The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according […]
Authorities Release Identity of Petaluma Woman Found Dead in Home
A woman whose decomposing body was found inside her cluttered home in Petaluma has been identified. Investigators believe 80-year-old Birgit Almgren had been dead for more than a year. All the while, her daughter continued to live inside the home, before the body was found during a welfare check last week. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of Almgren’s death won’t be announced for a few weeks. The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April of 2021.
2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
