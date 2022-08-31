Police: Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, ‘good Samaritan’ captured suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in the Hybla Valley area just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

When the officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and a second man who was being held down by a “good Samaritan,” according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said they believe that the good Samaritan heard gunshots and stepped in to incapacitate the suspect before the officers arrived. The officers arrested the suspect and reportedly found two handguns at the scene.

This incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Fairfax Police.

