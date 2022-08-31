Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer Geer
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
fox32chicago.com
Beagle bonanza: Chicago shelter rescues 36 beagles from Virginia breeding and testing facility
It's a beagle bonanza on LaSalle Street as dozens of rescued beagles arrived Friday morning. The beagles were taken from a facility in Virginia, and there were so many of them, they are being spread out across the country for adoption. Tracy Elliot with The Anti-Cruelty Society joined Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
The Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
BERWYN, Ill. - Pisa’s Romanesque marvel inspired the creation of the Leaning Tower of Niles. And now, Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created one of the Chicago region’s great pieces of lost public art: Spindle, better known as "the Car Kebab." And like the Niles tower, it’s about...
cwbchicago.com
More than 30 rounds were fired in Old Town overnight, killing a man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges
A man who was awaiting sentencing on federal gun charges was killed in a hail of automatic gunfire in Old Town overnight. Chicago police said they found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers in the area reported the sound of automatic gunfire just after midnight and soon...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police make 25 arrests, recover thousands of dollars worth of drugs in major busts
CHICAGO - Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations. A total of $116,000 worth of cocaine, $86,000 worth of heroin, and thousands in cannabis and illegal...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar
A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
wlsam.com
Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont
Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Street racer caught on camera drifting and nearly hitting cars on Columbus Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street stunts and drifting captured on camera exclusively by CBS 2 as illegal maneuvers face increasing scrutiny by lawmakers.The latest incident happened overnight as a street racer going the wrong way almost collided with a CBS 2 photographer near Columbus and Balbo.The driver was caught on camera doing donuts, sending up plumes of smoke, and forcing another car to swerve out of the way. The driver was drifting through red lights, holding up traffic, and driving in oncoming traffic.A Chicago Police squad car eventually pulled up next to the driver, but let him go, and said that's...
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Comments / 2