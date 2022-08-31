NEWS RELEASE

August 31, 2022

Financial Literacy Workshops at the Library

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with financial professionals Naomi and Randy Altergott from World Financial Group to offer two free workshops on financial literacy skills.

The first workshop, “Building Savings and Wealth”, will be held Tuesday, September 6th. The second workshop, “Increasing Cash Flow and Managing Debt” will be held Tuesday, September 20th. Both workshops begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Patrons interested in attending these free workshops may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Jose Gaytan, Librarian I

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 1670

E-mail Address: jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org