ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Umpire broke out the most over-the-top ejection when Brandon Crawford wasn't looking

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPoxo_0hd7L6bF00

Third base umpire Ryan Blakney gave this ejection his all and Brandon Crawford wasn’t even paying attention to it!

On Wednesday, in between the second and third innings of the San Francisco Giants game against the San Diego Padres, Crawford was surprisingly ejected from the game while arguing with Blakney as the team was taking its places on the field. The tiff between the two started earlier on in the bottom of the second, when Blakney called out Crawford on a check swing and the shortstop exchanged words with the umpire on his way off.

From the replay, it’s pretty clear Crawford held off on his swing, but was still rung up for a strike out all the same.

Then when the Giants were taking the field to start the third, Crawford continued to argue with Blakney over the missed call. The argument was enough for Blakney to eject Crawford with emphasis, all while the shortstop had his back turned!

Given that Blakney was praised highly for his near-perfect game back in June, the missed call — and subsequent hilarious ejection — are a stark reminder that nobody is perfect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy