Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Faye A. Winkelblech passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 at the age of 90. Born in Spring Mills on April 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Randall Detwiler and Florence Smith and was raised by the late Merrill J. and Florence (Smith) Walker. She graduated from Gregg Township High School in 1950 and the Altoona School of Commerce in 1951. Faye worked as a secretary in a variety of places including The Millheim Journal. She was also a housewife and enjoyed working the family farm with her husband Dean R. Winkelblech.

