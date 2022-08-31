Read full article on original website
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County saw an uptick in cases but remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. Statewide, more counties moved to the low level as overall cases and hospitalizations declined. Twenty of Pennsylvania’s 67...
Local Historia: Legacy Days at Poe Valley
“Go out in the woods, find yourself, young man.”. (“Ridge Runner” by Van Wagner, CCC Legacy Day 2022) Poe Valley and Poe Paddy state parks would not exist today if not for the young men of Company 1333 in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Their camp, Poe Valley Camp S-63, was one of 151 CCC camp sites in Pennsylvania from 1933 to 1942.
Spirits of Happy Valley: Brewery looks to be part of ‘cool future’ in Philipsburg￼
The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
County recognizes overdose awareness month
BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 1, community members who have been impacted by drug overdoses are invited to come together at the county courthouse to remember those who have been lost, and encourage those who are suffering to find help. The event honors Nation Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31) and...
Former State College Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officers on Jan. 6
A former State College business owner faces years in federal prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to assaulting two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Julian E. Khater, 33, admitted during the plea agreement hearing in Washington, D.C. to pepper-spraying U.S. Capitol Police Officers...
State College Police Seek 3 Involved in ‘Celebratory Disturbance’; No Injuries or Damage Reported
What police termed a “celebratory disturbance” early Friday morning in the Beaver Canyon area of downtown State College resulted in no reported injuries or property damage and one citation. But State College police said on Friday afternoon that they also are looking to identify several college-age individuals for...
Centre Hall youth to donate proceeds from livestock auction
CENTRE HALL — Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid, has been raising three pigs through the Penns Valley 4-H Club. She recently auctioned off two of the pigs at the Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of her profits to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Garbrick Brothers to be celebrated with sight and sound
CENTRE HALL — The local community of Centre Hall will be the site of the world premiere performances of a new music theatre work written to celebrate the Garbrick Brothers and their century-long history in Brush Valley. The hour-long performance will be presented in Vernon Garbrick’s Workshop at the...
Scott’s Roasting Will Serve Up Pork Specialties Inside Beaver Stadium This Fall
A popular local food stand frequently found at festivals and events around central Pennsylvania is bringing its farm-fresh pork specialties to Beaver Stadium for the 2022 season. Scott’s Roasting will be located on the ground floor inside the stadium near Gate C during Penn State football home games, according to...
When Less Means More: Local family gets back to basics
Lauren Spicher is from Long Island, New York, and met her now-husband, Brian, in Lancaster. Brian is from Huntingdon County, and Lauren knew he always wanted a cabin in the woods, “since he was little.”. Three years ago, when they purchased a vacation cabin back in the woods on...
Bellefonte’s Bloom medals at Sinking Valley
ALTOONA — Bellefonte’s Isaak Bloom medaled as the Mountain League boys’ golf teams convened at a rainy Sinking Valley Country Club for an eight-school match on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Bloom finished with a score of 75, one stroke better than Tyrone’s R.J. Royer. The Raiders’ Davis...
Penn State Athletics Announces Updated Clear Bag Policy
Penn State Athletics on Thursday advised fans to review the university’s updated clear bag policy for attending athletics venues during the 2022-23 season. The policy has undergone several revisions, including an increase in the size of bags allowed. Clear tote bags no larger than 12″ X 6″ X 12″...
Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern
There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
Crowd in Beaver Canyon After Football Win Vs. Purdue Draws Alert from Penn State to Leave ‘Unlawful Disturbance’
Crowds poured into the streets of the Beaver Canyon area in downtown State College early Friday morning following the Penn State football team’s come-from-behind season-opening road win over unranked Purdue. Shortly after midnight, the crowd filling the 200 block of East Beaver Avenue drew a police response, as well...
Faye A. Winkelblech
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Faye A. Winkelblech passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 at the age of 90. Born in Spring Mills on April 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Randall Detwiler and Florence Smith and was raised by the late Merrill J. and Florence (Smith) Walker. She graduated from Gregg Township High School in 1950 and the Altoona School of Commerce in 1951. Faye worked as a secretary in a variety of places including The Millheim Journal. She was also a housewife and enjoyed working the family farm with her husband Dean R. Winkelblech.
Representation Matters: Diversity in Schlow kids’ books
As the head of children’s services at Schlow Centre Region Library, Paula Bannon believes representation matters. “From a children’s librarian standpoint, you just want every kid to be able to come into the library and feel welcome, and like they matter, and to see themselves in books,” she says.
Weather for the World: AccuWeather celebrates 60 years of innovation, creativity, and forecasting￼
In 1962, Joel Myers, then a second-year meteorology graduate student at Penn State, wanted to transform the world of weather predictions through accurate, precise forecasting. In the years that followed, his vision completely disrupted the weather industry, advancing the science and art of forecasting—helping businesses and communities make educated weather-related decisions.
Rahne and Pry Square Up for Friday Night Meeting of Former Penn State Assistants
While you might be focused on Penn State football’s season opener Thursday night, there’s still at least one game on the docket this weekend worth a bit of your time and energy if you’re into games with Penn State ties. That’s right, former longtime Penn State defensive...
Recapping Week 1 and Previewing Week 2 of Centre County High School Football
STATE COLLEGE (1-0) AT DOWNINGTOWN EAST (1-0) SEPT. 2, EXTON. The State College Little Lions ran out a 42-0 halftime lead over Williamsport on Friday night and then coasted to a 42-14 win over the Millionaires. The Little Lions only attempted seven passes in the game, but they ran the...
A Passion for College Football Rooted in Tradition and Memories
Each year as college football begins again, we are reminded of a love rooted in tradition and childhood memories forged across decades. The first cool late August morning gets our attention. It makes us think of fall Saturdays. I was almost 5 years old with my bleacher ticket in hand...
