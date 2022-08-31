ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

State College

Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County saw an uptick in cases but remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. Statewide, more counties moved to the low level as overall cases and hospitalizations declined. Twenty of Pennsylvania’s 67...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Local Historia: Legacy Days at Poe Valley

“Go out in the woods, find yourself, young man.”. (“Ridge Runner” by Van Wagner, CCC Legacy Day 2022) Poe Valley and Poe Paddy state parks would not exist today if not for the young men of Company 1333 in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Their camp, Poe Valley Camp S-63, was one of 151 CCC camp sites in Pennsylvania from 1933 to 1942.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

County recognizes overdose awareness month

BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 1, community members who have been impacted by drug overdoses are invited to come together at the county courthouse to remember those who have been lost, and encourage those who are suffering to find help. The event honors Nation Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31) and...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
State College

Centre Hall youth to donate proceeds from livestock auction

CENTRE HALL — Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid, has been raising three pigs through the Penns Valley 4-H Club. She recently auctioned off two of the pigs at the Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of her profits to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
CENTRE HALL, PA
State College

Garbrick Brothers to be celebrated with sight and sound

CENTRE HALL — The local community of Centre Hall will be the site of the world premiere performances of a new music theatre work written to celebrate the Garbrick Brothers and their century-long history in Brush Valley. The hour-long performance will be presented in Vernon Garbrick’s Workshop at the...
CENTRE HALL, PA
Person
Jake Corman
State College

When Less Means More: Local family gets back to basics

Lauren Spicher is from Long Island, New York, and met her now-husband, Brian, in Lancaster. Brian is from Huntingdon County, and Lauren knew he always wanted a cabin in the woods, “since he was little.”. Three years ago, when they purchased a vacation cabin back in the woods on...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Bellefonte’s Bloom medals at Sinking Valley

ALTOONA — Bellefonte’s Isaak Bloom medaled as the Mountain League boys’ golf teams convened at a rainy Sinking Valley Country Club for an eight-school match on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Bloom finished with a score of 75, one stroke better than Tyrone’s R.J. Royer. The Raiders’ Davis...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Penn State Athletics Announces Updated Clear Bag Policy

Penn State Athletics on Thursday advised fans to review the university’s updated clear bag policy for attending athletics venues during the 2022-23 season. The policy has undergone several revisions, including an increase in the size of bags allowed. Clear tote bags no larger than 12″ X 6″ X 12″...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Municipal Building#Police#Real Estate Broker#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ada
State College

Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern

There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Faye A. Winkelblech

Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Faye A. Winkelblech passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 at the age of 90. Born in Spring Mills on April 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Randall Detwiler and Florence Smith and was raised by the late Merrill J. and Florence (Smith) Walker. She graduated from Gregg Township High School in 1950 and the Altoona School of Commerce in 1951. Faye worked as a secretary in a variety of places including The Millheim Journal. She was also a housewife and enjoyed working the family farm with her husband Dean R. Winkelblech.
CENTRE HALL, PA
State College

Representation Matters: Diversity in Schlow kids’ books

As the head of children’s services at Schlow Centre Region Library, Paula Bannon believes representation matters. “From a children’s librarian standpoint, you just want every kid to be able to come into the library and feel welcome, and like they matter, and to see themselves in books,” she says.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
News Break
Politics
State College

Weather for the World: AccuWeather celebrates 60 years of innovation, creativity, and forecasting￼

In 1962, Joel Myers, then a second-year meteorology graduate student at Penn State, wanted to transform the world of weather predictions through accurate, precise forecasting. In the years that followed, his vision completely disrupted the weather industry, advancing the science and art of forecasting—helping businesses and communities make educated weather-related decisions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Passion for College Football Rooted in Tradition and Memories

Each year as college football begins again, we are reminded of a love rooted in tradition and childhood memories forged across decades. The first cool late August morning gets our attention. It makes us think of fall Saturdays. I was almost 5 years old with my bleacher ticket in hand...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

