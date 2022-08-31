ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect

Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Earth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek men who fled from crash that killed cyclist in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for two people who fled on foot after the pickup truck they were in struck and killed a cyclist early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., when police said a female was riding a bicycle and crossing the road in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas College#College Student#Texas Wesleyan University#Traffic Accident#North Texas#Twu
WFAA

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox4news.com

Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized

SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
SACHSE, TX
fox4news.com

Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy