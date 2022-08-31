ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sons of the Forest has been delayed to 2023

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
It wouldn’t be another week in the games industry without some delays. Survival horror devotees might want to sit down for this news, as it stings like salt in a wound.

Developer Endnight Games announced Wednesday that Sons of the Forest has been delayed to Feb. 23, 2023.

“Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date,” Endnight Games said on Twitter. “Today, we have to delay one last time. Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed.”

That high-pitched screaming you hear is me unable to process that The Forest’s sequel isn’t coming out in 2022 anymore. Mainly since Sons of the Forest already had a delay back in March.

For anyone unfamiliar with The Forest, it’s a multiplayer survival game that came out in 2018. Unlike similar titles like Valheim or DayZ, The Forest is a story-driven experience – where protagonist Eric LeBlanc must fight off legions of cannibals in search of his missing son. Some wild twists, especially the cliffhanger ending, make this delay a tough pill to swallow.

In any event, we’ll see how the story concludes when Sons of the Forest releases early next year.

