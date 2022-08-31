ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: BooneOakley, Duncan Channon, Togetherwith & More

The first agency moves recap of the month is focused on new selections for agencies of record, the launch of revolutionary industry technology—and impressive revenue reports and projections. Agency Habitat. Fort Worth-based independent agency Agency Habitat was recognized with several major international awards just a year after opening its...
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use Group Invite Links

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Instagram’s “Invite Link” feature gives group chat administrators an easy way to invite new users to join their...
AdWeek

Netflix Reportedly Accelerates Ad-Tier Timeline, Charging Premium CPMs

Netflix is adding ads sooner than we thought. According to multiple reports, the streamer has met with buyers about its ad-supported tier and is looking to charge advertisers a CPM of $65 for every thousand viewers reached. The company is also looking to cap brands at $20 million annually to ensure spots aren’t over-advertised. The ads will reportedly consist of 15- and 30-second spots that would appear before and during some programs and have an ad load of 4 minutes per hour.
AdWeek

Emily Blunt Goes West in The English and 3 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Prime Video’s The English, Netflix’s The Swimmers, Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and Fox Nation’s The Shell Collection. The English, starring Emily Blunt premieres on Prime Video on November 11. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.
AdWeek

Smoothie King Taps Into the Coffee Space With Espresso Line

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. For years, major brands like Starbucks, Dunkin and McDonald’s have been at the top of the coffee game. Now, Smoothie King...
AdWeek

Disney Considers Membership Program for Perks and Discounts

Disney is considering a membership program that might provide discounts or exclusive benefits to entice users to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and products, according to The Wall Street Journal. The program would resemble Amazon Prime, which charges a monthly or annual subscription in exchange for...
AdWeek

Gray’s Atlanta Flagship Station WGCL to Rebrand, Change Call Letters

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL and sister station WPCH are rebranding their newscasts to Atlanta News First. WGCL will also change its call sign to WANF.
