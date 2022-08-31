Netflix is adding ads sooner than we thought. According to multiple reports, the streamer has met with buyers about its ad-supported tier and is looking to charge advertisers a CPM of $65 for every thousand viewers reached. The company is also looking to cap brands at $20 million annually to ensure spots aren’t over-advertised. The ads will reportedly consist of 15- and 30-second spots that would appear before and during some programs and have an ad load of 4 minutes per hour.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO