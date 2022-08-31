Read full article on original website
AdWeek
How The Rings of Power Showrunners Handled That Massive Global Debut
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free.
AdWeek
Sean Moran Named Executive Chairman of Virtual Product Placement Company Ryff
Virtual product placement company Ryff has named Sean Moran as executive chairman.
AdWeek
The Key to Creative Affiliate Sales Strategy During Back to School: Improvisation
Marketers are gearing up for yet another busy back-to-school shopping season, and new data shows that there's no...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: BooneOakley, Duncan Channon, Togetherwith & More
The first agency moves recap of the month is focused on new selections for agencies of record, the launch of revolutionary industry technology—and impressive revenue reports and projections. Agency Habitat. Fort Worth-based independent agency Agency Habitat was recognized with several major international awards just a year after opening its...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Use Group Invite Links
Instagram's "Invite Link" feature gives group chat administrators an easy way to invite new users to join their...
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Accelerates Ad-Tier Timeline, Charging Premium CPMs
Netflix is adding ads sooner than we thought. According to multiple reports, the streamer has met with buyers about its ad-supported tier and is looking to charge advertisers a CPM of $65 for every thousand viewers reached. The company is also looking to cap brands at $20 million annually to ensure spots aren’t over-advertised. The ads will reportedly consist of 15- and 30-second spots that would appear before and during some programs and have an ad load of 4 minutes per hour.
AdWeek
McDonald's and TikTok Creator TisaKorean Drop an Anthem Inspired by Sprite
The Sprite that is specifically served at McDonald's nationwide has reached meme levels of notoriety thanks to its unique taste (a...
AdWeek
Emily Blunt Goes West in The English and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Prime Video’s The English, Netflix’s The Swimmers, Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and Fox Nation’s The Shell Collection. The English, starring Emily Blunt premieres on Prime Video on November 11. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.
AdWeek
Smoothie King Taps Into the Coffee Space With Espresso Line
For years, major brands like Starbucks, Dunkin and McDonald's have been at the top of the coffee game. Now, Smoothie King...
NFL・
AdWeek
Disney Considers Membership Program for Perks and Discounts
Disney is considering a membership program that might provide discounts or exclusive benefits to entice users to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and products, according to The Wall Street Journal. The program would resemble Amazon Prime, which charges a monthly or annual subscription in exchange for...
AdWeek
Gray’s Atlanta Flagship Station WGCL to Rebrand, Change Call Letters
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL and sister station WPCH are rebranding their newscasts to Atlanta News First. WGCL will also change its call sign to WANF.
