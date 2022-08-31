Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation (SVHEF) and the Community Arts Center Foundation (The Prizery) are excited to announce The Edmunds Scholarship for the Arts in Memory of Ann Chesley and Sterling Edmunds. This endowed scholarship of $102,214.16 was established by their children: Ann Tyler Allen, Paul C. Edmunds II and Sterling Edmunds Jr. It will be awarded to low- and moderate-income students and minorities living in Halifax, Mecklenburg and Charlotte Counties. The recipients must seek to enroll in art classes offered by the Community Arts Center Foundation (The Prizery) located at 700 Bruce Street, South Boston, Virginia. To find out more about classes being offered or how to apply you may go to: www.prizery.org or call (434) 572-8339. To find out more about other scholarships offered through SVHEF, become a donor or establish your own scholarship go to: www.svhef.org or call (434)572-5448. Enriching Lives through the Arts and Changing Lives one donation at a time! It’s never too late to become a piece of the puzzle.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO