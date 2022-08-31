Read full article on original website
Community mourns loss of Brodnax police chief
Friday evening on December 16, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was fatally injured when struck by a truck in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
An inside look at Kwanzaa
The annual celebration of African American culture, Kwanzaa, is right around the corner. One VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital team member has a special connection to the holiday. Kwanza Dodd, of Chase City, was named after the Kwanzaa holiday because of the seven meanings connected to each day of festivities....
New Arts Scholarship Available
Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation (SVHEF) and the Community Arts Center Foundation (The Prizery) are excited to announce The Edmunds Scholarship for the Arts in Memory of Ann Chesley and Sterling Edmunds. This endowed scholarship of $102,214.16 was established by their children: Ann Tyler Allen, Paul C. Edmunds II and Sterling Edmunds Jr. It will be awarded to low- and moderate-income students and minorities living in Halifax, Mecklenburg and Charlotte Counties. The recipients must seek to enroll in art classes offered by the Community Arts Center Foundation (The Prizery) located at 700 Bruce Street, South Boston, Virginia. To find out more about classes being offered or how to apply you may go to: www.prizery.org or call (434) 572-8339. To find out more about other scholarships offered through SVHEF, become a donor or establish your own scholarship go to: www.svhef.org or call (434)572-5448. Enriching Lives through the Arts and Changing Lives one donation at a time! It’s never too late to become a piece of the puzzle.
The Lions of Virginia Sponsoring Music Competition
Each year, the Lions of Virginia sponsors the “Lions of Virginia Bland Music Competition”. This competition was established to assist and promote cultural and educational opportunities for musically talented Virginia youth. It is held in honor of songwriter James Bland, composer of over 700 songs, including the former state song, “Carry Me Back to Ole Virginny,” which he wrote at age 19.
Middle School Roundup: MMS Boys Stay Unbeaten
The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins last week including a 35-24 win over Lunenburg last Wednesday to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Phoenix trailed 12-11 at the halftime break but got six points apiece from Jamir Roberts and...
