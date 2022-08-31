Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Colonels Stumble to 43-14 Loss
The Northern Colonels came to town and flexed their muscles Friday night at the stadium of champions. Henderson County came to visit Christian County and the Southern Colonels did not look ready. After giving up six TD’s on the ground a week ago to Ryan Rayno and Logan County, Head...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County holds off Murray late to win 35-34
CADIZ, KY -- The Trigg County Wildcats held off a late run by Murray to pick up a 35-34 win on Thursday night in Cadiz, KY. Murray scored a touchdown with just over three minutes left to play in the game to cut the lead to 35-34, but would fail on a two-point conversion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Winn throws for 3 TDs, Wallace runs for 3 in UT Martin's win
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace rushed for three scores and UT Martin beat Western Illinois 42-25 in a season opener for both teams. Winn was 22-of-37 passing for 317 yards. Wallace rushed 20 times for 139 yards. Colton Dowell added 100 yards on...
tilghmanbell.com
Paducah Tilghman Unveils New Football Field
With high school sports seasons about to go underway, a long-awaited renovation to the Paducah Tilghman High School football field has recently been finalized. Production in cooperation with the Hellas Construction Company started in late April of this year, and they have been working with due diligence over the summer months to get the field ready before Tilghman’s home opener against McCracken County High School. With the implementation of the companies Geo Plus organic infill, the Tilghman athletes will now be playing on a completely synthetic turf field.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/2 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2. Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14.
wpsdlocal6.com
POLL: Mayfield vs Tilghman, who will win?
PADUCAH — Tonight is the big game between Mayfield and Tilghman, and we want to know: who do you think will win?. The beginning of the long-standing rivalry between the Cardinals and the Tornado is hard to pinpoint. Most sources say the games began in 1911, but it's difficult to tell exactly when it started due to poor record keeping in the early days. Either way, the competition has been going on for at least 100 years, and it's still going strong.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
wkms.org
Paducah Wall-to-Wall organizers unveil final panels of 26-year downtown mural project
A downtown Paducah mural project spanning more than 25 years and 60 floodwall panels is finally complete. The Paducah Wall-to-Wall project, started in 1996, aims to bring the western Kentucky city’s history to life along its downtown riverfront. Well over 100 people attended the unveiling of the final 200-foot...
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell crash sends Dawson Springs woman to hospital
A single-vehicle accident in Caldwell County on Thursday sent a Dawson Springs woman to the hospital. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Pleasant Valley Road, where they found the vehicle in a ditch and the driver unresponsive. The sheriff's office said 73-year-old Lawana Wood was flown by...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday
MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Calloway County, Kentucky seen Thursday traveling Southbound toward Tennessee
HAZEL, KY (September 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 1 is currently investigating the report of a robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
